Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 81, marries Dana Blumberg, 47, at surprise star-studded NYC wedding

Robert Kraft, 81, and girlfriend Dana Blumberg, 47, were married Friday night in Manhattan

Billionaire NFL owner Robert Kraft has married his girlfriend in a surprise ceremony in Manhattan, with Elton John flying in to serenade the newlyweds.

Kraft, 81, tied the knot with ophthalmologist Dana Blumberg, 47, on Friday night at what guests were told was a ‘Kickoff and a Touchdown Party’.

The couple, who began dating in 2019, rented the lower Manhattan Hall des Lumières and told 250 friends and relatives to dress festively, The New York Post reported.

The invitees — including Jon Bon Jovi, country music singer Kenny Chesney, movie mogul Ari Emanuel and Oscar-nominated film producer Brian Grazer — didn’t know the couple was getting married.

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady showed up without his wife Gisele Bundchen amid rumors of an impending divorce.

Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Meek Mill performed on the show

Sources told The mail that guests were shown a 10-minute video of the pair, before being introduced to the public by the voice of NFL commentator Al Michaels as husband and wife.

The pair had specially tuned in with Elton John, after he volunteered to sing at their wedding in July. They gave him three weeks’ notice and he found a date off.

The Rocketman kicked off his one-hour performance with “Circle of Life,” followed by “Tiny Dancer,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” and more, the Post reported.

He also performed ‘Candle in the Wind’ as a duet with Ed Sheeran.

Kraft and Blumberg had their first dance when Sheeran played an acoustic number.

Tom Brady, who won the Super Bowl with Kraft’s team, arrived at the wedding solo amid rumors of a divorce from his wife Gisele Bundchen. Brady is pictured on October 9 playing for his current team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The bride arrived in an Elie Saab jumpsuit she helped design, then donned an ivory Naeem Khan wedding dress when the newlyweds were announced.

Rapper Meek Mill performed, and then Grandmaster Flash hit the turntables and DJ’d.

“They wanted to get into a zone of sharing happiness and bringing people together,” a friend of the couple told the newspaper.

Kraft was previously married to college sweetheart and philanthropist Myra Kraft.

She died of cancer in 2011 at the age of 68.