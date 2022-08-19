Patrick Swayze’s widow Lisa says she misses EVERYTHING about her late husband

Patrick Swayze’s widow, Lisa Niemi, has revealed that she still feels close to her late husband, but still misses him more than a decade after his death.

The versatile artist, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2009, would have turned 70 on Thursday.

“I don’t think there’s anything I don’t miss about him,” his widow Niemi, 66, shared. Entertainment tonight.

Missing him: Lisa Niemi, 66, says she still misses her husband, Patrick Swayze, more than a decade after his death, explaining, “I don’t think there’s anything I don’t miss about him.” Seen in 2007

Commenting on the upcoming anniversary of the movie that turned her husband into a superstar, Lisa told ET she still feels close to him.

“It’s very strange to have someone so far away and yet so incredibly close to your heart,” she said.

“I feel like he’s with me every day, but of course it would be nice to have him physically in the room, but I’m telling you, we’ve had a great ride and there’s so much to be thankful for. ‘

Tragedy: The talented actor died of pancreatic cancer in 2009; seen in 2006

Dirty Dancing: The actor and singer became a household name after his turn as Johnny Castle in the summer blockbuster Dirty Dancing, released 35 years ago this weekend

Nomination: Patrick received a Golden Globe nomination for his work in the romantic drama, seen here with Jennifer Gray as Baby

The actor was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his work on Dirty Dancing, in which he taught Jennifer Grey’s awkward Baby to dance and become true to herself.

The film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival and opened in theaters on August 21, 1987.

He continued to hone his craft in the 1990 romantic drama Ghost starring Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg.

Ghost: This scene from the 90s Ghost became an iconic movie moment, but in his autobiography Time of My Life, the actor revealed that he was not confident shooting love scenes

Oscars: Ghost won two Academy Awards, including Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Whoopi Goldberg

The film won two Oscars for Best Original Screenplay and a Best Supporting Actress award for Whoopi as a clairvoyant who helped the actor’s Sam communicate with his late girlfriend and keep her safe.

In his autobiography Time of My Life, Patrick revealed that he was not as confident in love scenes as he appeared on screen. “Of all the scenes I’ve ever shot, I probably felt the least confident about the love scenes.”

“So it’s ironic that the clip of Demi and me on the potter’s wheel is one of the best-known of my entire career.”

Emotional: In a recently resurfaced interview for To Wong Foo from 1995, thank you for everything! Julie Newmar, the action star, said his role as drag queen Vida was ‘the most emotional experience I’ve ever had’

Patrick, who had built a reputation as an action star and also a romantic lead actor, surprised audiences when he signed on to star as a drag queen in the comedy, To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar.

In a recently surfaced interview with Bryant Gumble, 73, on the Today show in 1995, the star said that playing the role of Vida was special to him.

“So what started as a funny lark, you know, where I would just get a kick out of it and be outrageous, turned out to be the most emotional experience I’ve ever had.”