Patrick Schickerling is the Namibian fisherman who caught the eye of England coach Eddie Jones!

I hope someone can put this on Wikipedia!’ says Patrick Schickerling with a laugh, spreading his giant frame over two plastic chairs. England’s new prop, which grew up 7,000 miles away on the Namibian coast, aims to clarify a technical problem.

“All I see in the comments section is, ‘How does he qualify for England? Well damn it! He is Namibian.” So let me explain.

“When I arrived in England in 2018, the rule was that after three years of residency you were eligible to play. I moved to Exeter and was immediately loaned to Cornish Pirates. Two months later, the rule went up to five years. I lived in the UK for three years in a row and couldn’t go home because of Covid. That’s why!’

Exeter prop Patrick Schickerling (above) has enjoyed a rapid rise in the ranks in recent years

Hailing from the seaside town of Walvis Bay, Schickerling has added his Afrikaner muscle to the ranks of English scrum.

The tighthead traded Africa for Exeter after attracting the attention of scouts at a junior competition in Romania.

‘Walvisbaai means whale bay in Afrikaans’, he explains. ‘I grew up there. They call it the Skeleton Coast because of all the shipwrecks. We are not very up to date with lighthouse technology! There are many storms and big waves. I’ve seen boats cut to pieces and scrapped.

Schickerling’s powerful ball-carrying ball has already caught the attention of English coach Eddie Jones

‘It was a nice place to grow up. It’s quiet and peaceful… you could almost say it’s like Devon!

“My dad likes to fish, so I’ve been doing that every weekend since I was seven or eight. Straight out of school, pack your bags and leave. We caught a few bronze whale sharks. I caught one that weighed 100kg when I was 13. Someone has to grab the tail and hope it doesn’t turn around and bite you. It’s pretty scary!

‘I’ve lived there all my life. Before moving here I played all my rugby at home in Namibia. I played in school from the age of seven, and then I played for the Namibian Under 18s and Under 20s.

“We played in the Under 20 World Trophy in Romania, I picked up an agent and they got me a contract to come straight from school. Most Namibians think you should be picked up in South Africa and moved there, but it’s not over until the fat lady sings!’

He traded Africa for Exeter after attracting the attention of scouts during a match in Romania

Now 23, Schickerling has enjoyed a rapid rise in the ranks. He has only made 13 Premiership appearances for Exeter, but his powerful ball-carrying skills have already attracted the attention of the national team, prompting him to be called up for the first time in June.

His father, Adrian, represented South Africa at junior level, but Schickerling is on English honours. ‘My father played rugby in Cape Town, for South Africa Juniors and Western Province,’ he says. “Those were the days when you played purely out of passion.

“I looked up to him, he’s the reason I started playing. When people came by, they always talked about how good my dad was, so I wanted to follow in his footsteps.

“When I was 15, I fell in love with the gym. I was always there when I should have done my homework. I am proud of my strength and my carrying. My dad was a backup rower, so he had some speed. Maybe I got some speed from him.’

Schickerling has added his Afrikaner muscle to the ranks of English scrummaging

Weighing in at 19kg and standing at 1.80m tall with shoes on, Schickerling has taken care of Exeter this season. Scrummaging has been his main focus for improvement, and he has had regular video reviews with England coach Matt Proudfoot throughout the campaign.

‘The penultimate season I inoculated with the Pirates for six months,’ he says. “I didn’t get much playing time. I was just trying to pick up my scrummaging.

‘Last season I started every game and it clicks. You go and go and go. I hadn’t heard much of Exeter, so that forced me to push harder. I was recalled by Exeter due to injuries and you are just going to do it.

‘The scrum is always a work in progress. Everything continues in the scrums. It’s wild there. Many teams benefit from scrum because you get a penalty, kick the corner and make an effort. For me, getting a scrumping is more satisfying than scoring a try.

England’s new gag (center of ball) grew up 7,000 miles away on the Namibian coast

‘If it goes well, it’s very nice. It’s like a bullfight. Who is the bigger man? Especially if you know the man in front of you.

“I want to be good at scrums and I want to be a deadly loose player,” added Schickerling.

‘I don’t want to be a typical scrummaging tighthead. I look up to Will Stuart because he does everything very well. I’m 23 so I still have a long way to go in scrummaging terms.

“It happened quickly. There was not much time to think. You just have to take your chances and be aware when you get the chance.’