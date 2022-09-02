PATRICK MARMION: Gary Barlow shines like a superstar in A Different Stage 

Another Stage (Duke of York’s, London)

The Narcissist (Minerva, Chichester)

The Duke of York’s Theater in the West End won’t know what happened. Usually home to middle-class chin-stranglers, it’s now in the hands of a whooping, arm-waving, singing-along crowd.

They’ve been massively drawn to Gary Barlow’s touring solo act, which chronicles the Take That star’s life in songs and stories.

I first saw the show in June at the community center of Gary’s hometown of Frodsham, Cheshire. And while it’s lost some of the intimacy and intensity, performed as it was for a handful of people who watched their local hero grow up, it retains all of Barlow’s boyish fragility and dreamy singing.

It’s like listening to a special edition of Desert Island Discs. . . introduced by the man himself, with fragments of his own music. Barlow’s great gift is to be one of us. He’s on stage in a striped tracksuit and looks like the gym teacher you wish you had in school.

Tim Firth’s script follows a somewhat repetitive formula – building expectations, followed by Barlow cutting himself back to size – until we get to the moment when band manager Nigel Martin-Smith catapulted him to worldwide fame after putting together Take That in 1990. Glory years followed, but Barlow came down with a shock when Robbie Williams left the band in 1995.

The second half is terribly sad, as Barlow recounts how his subsequent solo career crashed and burned in New York; how he contracted bulimia, lost his beloved father and a few years later, poignantly, his daughter Poppy at birth.

But he beat bulimia and revived his love of singing and songwriting after Take That’s 2005 reunion.

Does it sometimes get limp and juicy? You bet – luscious so. After all, this is very much Barlow holding court with his adoring minions. They remain a devoted couple: mostly women of a certain age who relive the glory days of their youth and his.

I have only two reservations. One: that the ratio between numbers and chats is not higher. I prefer Barlow’s singing to Firth’s jokes. And two: the fact that the first half ends in a downer. I like a hint of hope with my interval martini.

Otherwise, as in Frodsham, Gary comes alive when he’s behind a keyboard. When he starts humming, you get goosebumps on your skin. Especially during his front-of-stage rendition of Rule The World, which lights up the night like the Milky Way.

The Narcissist is an intriguing new play by American author Christopher Shinn, which seeks to unravel the causes of his homeland’s political and social malaise.

It’s about a jaded, left-wing spin doctor named Jim (Game Of Thrones’ Harry Lloyd), caught between his idealism and the electorate’s failure to realize his superior ambitions.

Jim, who had anticipated Trump’s victory in 2016, is summoned by a Democratic senator (Claire Skinner) to help her run for president.

Jim, a slick citizen of nowhere, is bisexual, and he falls for a well-meaning young gay actor (Stuart Thompson). Predictably, this is sowing the seeds of its demise.

Add to that a brother who is addicted to opioids; his brother’s manipulative girlfriend; his grieving mother; a friend with whom Jim is writing a book; and an adjutant at a loose end, and there are too many strands, insufficiently integrated.

Each character is self-reflective, in line with the title – although, interestingly enough, Lloyd’s Jim is the least. He is the reasonable man, explaining how the world works to others who are not so informed.

What this neoliberal melancholic man really needs is a hard-boiled, neo-con Republican to kick his ass and help him get out.

What he gets is Skinner’s dripping Senator, who resembles Theresa May with a personality bypass.

In any case, Lloyd is hugely watchable in Josh Seymour’s production, who literally immerses Jim in the social media apps he uses. Jasmine Swan’s set makes his world look like a sleek iPad, with neon decorations surrounded by satellite pods from which friends, family and colleagues enter.

It shows the way modern life is digitally divided, but only suggests the benefits – rather than the irritating reality of ignorant people always hunched over their phones. Brilliantly juggling multiple conversations with multiple characters, Lloyd is at his best in a lengthy dating scene where he puts his phone down once.

Proof that people will always be much more interesting than their electronic devices.