Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany shows off her baby bump in a red dress

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was featured in a family portrait on Sunday.

The athlete stood next to his pregnant wife Brittany Mahomes as she showed off her baby bump in a scarlet dress. Also with them was their daughter Sterling, one year old.

Dad goes to Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Star girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the best day❤️,” Brittany wrote in her Instagram caption.

Happy family time: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was spotted in a family portrait on Sunday

Randi Mahomes wrote in the comments box: ‘Sterlings has her guns up!!!’

Earlier this month, they were spotted in a park.

The 26-year-old soccer star posed with his wife Brittany, who is also 26, and their daughter while captioning the “Family” photo.

Brittany is pregnant with their second child and her belly was seen in the photo wearing a red mini dress with white sneakers.

Soon to be a family of four: The athlete stood next to his pregnant wife Brittany Mahomes as she showed off her baby bump in a scarlet dress. Also with them was their daughter Sterling, one year old

Smiling from ear to ear: ‘Dad enters Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Star girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the best day❤️,” Brittany wrote in her Instagram caption

The blonde was also seen in a black top. She added a comment to the post, “My favorite people.”

The family was in Saint Joseph, Missouri when they posed in a park.

Patrick has been busy with the 2022-2023 NFL season.

In June, she revealed her baby bump for the first time.

While enjoying a family vacation in Hawaii, Brittany took to Instagram to officially show off her baby bump as her husband hugged her belly affectionately.

“Round 2,” she captioned the photo.

In May, they announced that they were pregnant again.

Fam: Patrick and Brittany and their daughter Sterling, one year old when he captioned the photo ‘Family’ earlier this month

Just over a year after welcoming their daughter Sterling Skye into the world on February 20, 2021, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife were delighted to announce that their family is growing.

The dreamy watercolor sunset of blue, violet, peach, pink, amber and gold served as the ideal backdrop for such an intimate Instagram post as the glowing mama-to-be stands out as a light fixture in white.

In a white knit midi dress with body contours and a delicately frayed tank neckline, Brittany smiles as she gently holds her belly and her husband’s hands.

The Hump: Seeing the Stars in June While Enjoying a Family Vacation in Hawaii

Beach waves and a makeup-free face guarantee the perfect shot.

Gold Cartier love bracelets add understated sparkle to the outfit and baby blue Christian Dior slides round out her look. Could this be a clue to their baby’s gender?

Mahomes, who stands behind his wife and wraps her in his arms, has a beachy appearance as the duo stands on a terrace among palm trees and the picturesque beach scene.

Featuring a two piece bandana print in faded red, the short sleeve top and matching shorts complement the Adidas flip flops and cool Hawaiian culture vibe.

New look: Wednesday she shared a photo with Patrick and their child Sterling Skye

The two photos offer a glimpse of the happy time the couple share in paradise. Simply subtitled the palm tree emoji, it’s a nod to the belief that paradise is indeed found within each other.

Hawaii holds a special place in the hearts of the Mahomes family.

Brittany and Patrick got married there in March 2022, have traveled there many times over the course of their relationship and have chosen to spend some of their final months as a family of three.

Mahomes and Matthews first met and began dating as sophomores while attending Whitehouse High School in Texas and have continued throughout his burgeoning career.

Cheered up: Patrick and Brittany at the world premiere event for the 2019 documentary The Team That Wouldn’t Be Here