Patrick Mahomes wants to play until he’s 45… as long as he can still compete at the highest level

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed he’s open to playing professional football until he’s 45 years old — just like Tom Brady — if his body allows him to.

Mahomes, 27, is only in the sixth year of a promising career after being drafted as the number 10 seed in 2017. He won Super Bowl LIV at the tender age of 24, becoming the third-youngest player and quarterback in NFL history to be named Super Bowl MVP.

He is also the youngest player to ever win a league MVP and a Super Bowl title.

“Yes, I want to play as long as I can, and I may still have a chance to help the team get better,” Mahomes said at the press conference on Wednesday, ahead of playing against Brady’s Bucs this weekend. “Obviously it’s hard to play until you’re 45 years old, and I don’t want to just hang out.”

“You see what Tom is – he still plays at a very high level. I think that’s why it’s hard for him to give up – when you play at a high level, you don’t want to leave it. For me, I’m going to try to keep my body in the best shape possible and as long as they let me play and I can play at a high level, I’ll be there,” he added.

Brady holds nearly every major quarterback record in NFL history, including passing yards, completions, touchdown passes, and games started. Never a losing season, he is the NFL leader in career quarterback wins, quarterback regular season wins, quarterback playoff wins, and Super Bowl MVP awards, as well as the only Super Bowl MVP for two different franchises.

On the other hand, Mahomes has nine seasons left on his existing contract with the Chiefs and will play until 2040 if he were to play until he is 45 years old.

“I mean, it’s special to see what he’s done in this league,” Mahomes said of Brady. “The way he was able to change the position, the longevity of great success – I mean, that’s the crazy thing – you look at his career and there’s never really been a bad year.

“He’s always been great and had a great season and found ways to get even better. He’s done things off the field that haven’t affected him on the field, yet he’s made his legacy even bigger, so it’s always a great opportunity for me and our team to take on a great quarterback and really [measure] where our team is,” he added.

Most NFL fans expected Brady to retire at the end of last season, but he’s still playing at 45

The Buccaneers and Chiefs meet on Sunday for the first time since February 2021

It wasn’t long ago that year-round retirement rumors finally caught up with NFL fans and Brady, many of whom believed he would be putting up his cleats after the 2021-2022 season.

Nothing has changed since then, and many believe Sunday’s showdown will be the last between the King of Quarterbacks and his apparent heir, as fans believe this season will be Brady’s last.

It is also the first meeting between the Chiefs and Buccaneers since Mahomes and Co. lost their crown in February 2021 (9-31) after a championship season. Brady leads the mutual advantage, 3-2.

However, Mahomes agrees with rival and idol that extending his career as long as possible is the way to go.

