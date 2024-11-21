The NFL is issuing a safety warning to all players amid the burglary investigation of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

The NFL has issued a security alert to all teams and players following the recent burglaries of Kansas City Chiefs duo Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

After Kelce and Mahomes’ properties in Kansas were raided by thieves last month, the league this week sent a warning to team security directors and the players’ union about organized and skilled criminals targeting the homes of professional athletes.

On Wednesday, it was announced that police believe a South American crime gang is behind the recent burglaries at the homes of Kelce and Mahomes.

The FBI has investigated the incidents, as well as the burglary of another current NFL player’s home, and believes the thieves are part of a broader underworld organization.

“It’s legit,” said Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. “It’s a transnational crime ring, and over the last three weeks they’ve focused on NBA and NFL players, and it’s spread across the country.”

Mahomes and Kelce saw their homes robbed last month, with the latter believed to have done the same lost $100,000 in jewelry and his first ever Super Bowl Jersey.

Kelce’s $6 million property in Leawood, Kansas (pictured) was targeted by thieves last month

Kansas City quarterback Mahomes reportedly lost jerseys, medals, trophies, awards and more, while the crooks also stole jewelry and designer bags from his wife Brittany.

Reports suggest he and Kelce may have been two victims in a ‘calculated’ attack following other burglaries involving athletes in the area Minneapolis and Milwaukee.

Burglars reportedly targeted Mahomes’ Belton pad around midnight on Oct. 6. Kelce’s $6 million home across the border in Kansas was burglarized shortly after on Oct. 7, the day the Chiefs faced the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium with Taylor Swift watching in the stands.

Earlier this month, NBA star Bobby Portis said thieves broke in and took “most of his prized possessions” while he was on the court for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Following the burglaries Mahomes would have wasted no time in ensuring that the burglary of his Belton mansion is not repeated.

It is claimed the 29-year-old beefed up security at the home just days later, with his gated community also taking extra measures to prevent further burglaries.

Mahomes broke his silence on the robbery last week. ‘It’s obviously frustrating. It’s disappointing,” the quarterback said.

“Obviously something happens that you don’t really want to happen to anyone. But of course yourself.’

Mahomes and Kelce both live in the suburbs of Kansas City, about a half-hour from Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce moved into his new home in Leawood, Kansas, last year, while the Mahomes family lives in Belton, Missouri.