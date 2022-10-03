Patrick Mahomes Outdoes Tom Brady in Kansas City Chiefs Win at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Patrick Mahomes emerged victorious from the star quarterback showdown with Tom Brady Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31.

The young quarterback, 27, shone in Tampa as he pulled several outrageous moves out of his pocket to outdo the veteran and seven-time Super Bowl winner.

Mahomes threw 249 yards and three touchdowns, including a thrilling jumppass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 win over Brady and Co.

Patrick Mahomes sparkled with ridiculous plays to help Kansas City win Tampa Bay

Mahomes emerged victorious from star quarterback clash with Tom Brady Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 in Florida on Sunday night

Playing in a packed stadium just four days after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of Florida, Mahomes had TD throws from 16 yards to Travis Kelce, 1 yard to Edwards-Helaire and 10 yards to Jody Fortson as he made NFL history by hitting 20,000 yards. faster than anyone else.

Mahomes first demonstrated his magic when the Chiefs forced a fumble in Tampa Bay on the opening kickoff, and two games later he found Travis Kelce for a 16-yard touchdown pass.

He then impressed on the second drive when, with the Buccaneers defense breathing down his neck, he bypassed Carlton Davis and managed to get the ball away in time to find JuJu Smith-Schuster for a first down.

His most notable moment of the game, however, came when the Chiefs led 14-3. The Buccaneers defense seemed to finally have him, but he successfully avoided the rush as he turned away from Devin White before finding Edwards-Helaire for the score.

Mahomes’ most notable moment of the game came as the Chiefs led 14-3

The short pass to Edwards-Helaire was Mahomes at his best on an improv level, escaping two defenders, doing a 360-degree spin and turning the ball across a crowd to the rear of the end zone.

Mahomes’ tricks and flicks didn’t go unnoticed on social media as NBA superstar LeBron James led the praises for the Chiefs quarterback.

Patty Mahomes. So damn good,” the Lakers star tweeted, alongside a series about wand emojis.

NBA superstar LeBron James spearheaded praise for Chiefs quarterback on social media

Other football fans described Mahomes’ net worth as “stupid” because they joked that he should be banned from the league because no one else can match his skills.

“Patrick Mahomes should be banned from the @NFL, it’s just not fair what he can do,” wrote former linebacker Emmanuel Acho.

“Mahomes is just stupid. It’s not fair. I want a Mahomes,” Barstool Sports’ Big Cat added.

Patrick Allen described Mahomes’ performance as divine, as he wrote, “Patrick Mahomes is now going to God Mode on the Bucs.”

Football fans joked that he should be banned from the league because no one else can match his skills

An Arrowhead fan account wrote, “There’s never been a quarterback like this. Mahome’s Magic!’

Another account posted: ‘List of people who can make that roll: Patrick Mahomes That’s it. That’s the list.’

Meanwhile, another football fan joked that Brady was forced to watch his defense “begotten.”

It posted: ‘Tom Brady has really sacrificed his marriage to see his defense absolutely conceived by Patrick Mahomes. Tough scene.’

Others joined in the praise for Mahomes on Twitter as they hailed him as ‘magical’ and divine

It was the first meeting between Mahomes and Brady since Tampa Bay’s 31-9 loss to Kansas City in the Super Bowl – also played at Raymond James Stadium – two seasons ago.

When asked if he thought about the heartbreak of the Super Bowl during the game, Mahomes replied, “Yeah, we definitely wanted to win. Not just or that, but to get our season back on track. To come here to this stadium and win a match was quite special.’

Brady completed 39 of 52 passes for 385 yards and three TDs without an interception for Tampa Bay (2-2). However, the Bucs played from behind all night after rookie Rachaad White messed up the opening kick and Mahomes threw his TD pass to Kelce two plays later.

Mahomes admitted he thought about the Chiefs’ Super Bowl heartbreak during the game

Brady completed 39 of 52 passes for 385 yards and three TDs without interception

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed sacked Brady and forced a fumble that turned Mahomes into Gray’s TD, with the tight end making a direct break from the center on the 1-yard dive that put Kansas City at 28-10.

Brady threw 13-yard, 1-yard TD passes to Mike Evans, who was returning from a one-game suspension two weeks ago for his role in an on-field brawl in New Orleans. He had eight receptions for 103 yards.

Evans’ second TD narrowed Kansas City’s lead at halftime to 28-17. That was as close as the Bucs got until Leonard Fournette’s 5-yard TD reception reduced Tampa Bay’s deficit to 41-31 with 3:30 to go.

Brady wouldn’t get the ball back until less than a minute was left.

Kansas City finished with a total offense of 417 yards, including a 189-3 lead on the ground, against a defense that had racked up 27 league points in three games.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner was fired by Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed

The Bucs fired Mahomes three times and intercepted him once, but it wasn’t coming-out party linebacker Shaquil Barrett who predicted his team would face a line of attack that the Chiefs have revised since battling Tampa Bay in the loss of the Super Bowl.

With Hurricane Ian approaching Florida’s Gulf Coast, the Bucs evacuated to the Miami area for four days, where they practiced at the dolphins’ training facility Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday while the NFL made contingency plans to move the game to Minneapolis if it could not be played in Tampa.

The Glazer family, which owns the Bucs, has announced it is donating $1 million for hurricane relief. The NFL Foundation is offsetting that donation, and the Bucs kicked off a “Florida Strong” campaign Sunday night to raise money and honor emergency services and first responders.

Players and fans observed a “moment of support” ahead of the national anthem, and the Bucs also paid tribute to those affected by the hurricane in a video presentation shown on giant scoreboard screens before the game.