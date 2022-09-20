Patrick Dempsey reveals white hair while Jack O’Connell takes a drive as they film Ferrari in Italy

Patrick Dempsey and Jack O’Connell both revealed their characters’ appearance on the upcoming Michael Mann-directed movie Ferrari during filming in Italy on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star and the 32-year-old Skins actor were on set in Modena, where they were joined by actress Sarah Gadon, 35.

The film, the Heat director’s first feature in seven years, stars Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari, the founder of the legendary sports cars that bear his name.

Patrick appears in the long-running project – first discussed in 2000 – as Italian race car driver Piero Taruffi, who died in 1988 at the age of 81.

His suit consisted of an anthracite button-up sweater vest, which he wore over a cream-colored shirt.

Patrick was spotted with platinum blonde hair in early September after bleaching it, but he appeared to have bleached it further for an all-white haircut that matched the racer.

The film and TV star was seen during a rest period as he walked past a black Range Rover and climbed into the back seat of a black sedan.

Jack, whose chiseled jaw was a dead bell for racer Peter Collins, was seen at the wheel of a gorgeous 1957 red 335 S Spider Scaglietti (or a copy of the original).

The vehicle that Time Dubbed “the most expensive car ever sold at auction,” only four of the 1957 model were made, making it incredibly rare and desirable for collectors.

One of those four cars was sold at auction in 2016 for about $36 million.

The dating of the car indicates that the scene is set shortly before Collins’ untimely death from a crash during the 1958 German Grand Prix.

Jack was dressed in a gray checkered sports coat while he wore his shaggy blond hair to the side.

He also wore brown leather-wrapped goggles to protect his eyes in the convertible, which seemed to leave a layer of dust and grime on the rest of his face.

The Starred Up actor appeared to drive the sleek red vehicle into a square-brick Ferrari factory, with the brand’s signature name and font above the entrance.

A second version of the same car was just behind his, with a dark-haired driver in a brown leather jacket behind the wheel, though it wasn’t clear whether it was another actor on the project or just an assistant driving.

Crew members were seen brooding around the red brick building as Jack and the other driver navigated their classic cars.

True Detective actress Sarah Gadon was caught filming a scene where she was driving in the back of a blue taxi to the factory.

Her hair appeared to have been cut long and elegantly, and she was wearing a pink and white ensemble.

The Canadian star appears in the Ferrari as actress Linda Christian. She was infamously seen in a photo of the 1957 Mille Miglia race leaning forward in the driver’s seat to kiss racer Alfonso de Portago – raced in Ferrari by Gabriel Leone – just minutes before he pulled away and suffered a disastrous crash in which he was killed, his navigator and nine unfortunate bystanders.

In addition to Driver in the lead role, Ferrari has Penélope Cruz as his wife Laura and Shailene Woodley as Lina Lardi.

The film is set in 1957, when Ferrari’s eponymous company goes bankrupt, while dealing with the death of his 24-year-old son from Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Hoping to revive his business and reputation, he assembles a team to compete in the Mille Miglia, a 1000-mile race across Italy.

Shooting started on August 17. Ferrari is expected to be released in theaters in late 2023, before heading to Showtime for streaming.