Patrick Dempsey is unrecognizable with platinum blond hair during D23 Expo in Anaheim

Patrick Dempsey was nearly unrecognizable during his performance at the 2022 Disney Legends Awards at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim on Friday.

In lieu of his signature salt-and-pepper haircut, the 56-year-old actor debuted with a clump of pale blond hair when addressing conference attendees.

The Grey’s Anatomy hunk looked sharp in a beige blazer and matching pants.

His jacket was worn over a white button-down shirt with pink pinstripes.

With his new look in full view, Dempsey took the stage at the ceremony to receive his very own Disney Legend trophy.

Disney Legend is a Hall of Fame for individuals who have made tremendous contributions to The Walt Disney Company, by Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek.

Maine-born Grey’s Anatomy co-star Ellen Pompeo, blackish stars Anthony Anderon and Tracee Ellis Ross, Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman and Frozen stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad also gained status among others.

While Dempsey is perhaps best known for his work on ABC’s hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, he also reprises his role from a much-loved Disney film.

Dempsey will appear on screen alongside Amy Adams as their popular characters from Disney’s Enchanted in the film’s sequel, Disenchanted.

The first trailer for the film, which will be released on Disney+ in November, was revealed at D23 Expo on Friday.

Disenchanted follows Giselle (Adams), the animated princess who fell in love in New York City in the first film, as she and Robert (Dempsey) move to the suburbs.

James Marsden and Idina Menzel are also reprising their roles for the fantasy film.

“To work with everyone again after 14 years is just really exciting,” Dempsey said Variety in April 2021.

“We need some escapism now. We need those romantic comedies and those musicals to get people out of the doldrums we’re in.’

While in the beginning of the trailer Giselle and Robert are ready to take a leap and get moving, the tone soon sours.

The house they move into is dilapidated, with electrical problems and other problems. Saturday Night Live alumna Maya Rudolph plays a condescending neighbor in the trailer.

Frustrated by her circumstances, Giselle wishes for a fairytale life, although it doesn’t seem to be everything she hoped for.

Adam Shankman, the director of Hairspray, Bedtime Stories and Rock of Ages, helmed the film.

