Patrick Dempsey is behind the wheel of a vintage car to play Piero Taruffi in Ferrari in Italy

Patrick Dempsey looked impetuous behind the wheel of a sports car on Tuesday on the set of Ferrari in Modena, Italy.

The 56-year-old actor wore a vintage helmet and goggles for his portrayal of racing legend Piero Taruffi.

The biopic, which tells the life story of the Italian car entrepreneur, stars Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari, Penelope Cruz as his wife Laura and Shailene Woodley as his partner Lina Lardi.

Makeup artists used their magic to make it look like the Grey’s Anatomy alum had just returned from a high-speed ride. His face looked dirty from the nose down, like at the end of a race.

The star was costumed in a black pullover and khaki work trousers. He wore riding gloves in keeping with the period.

Earlier this month, the star spoke about his role while being honored at Disney’s D23 expo, revealing, “I’m having a great time, I get to drive a lot of fast cars.”

It’s hard to tell in these latest photos, but the Disillusioned Star’s hair has been bleached snow white to match his character’s hairstyle.

The author of Technique of Motor Racing was known as the “silver fox” by friends and fans.

Of his new look, Patrick told Variety“I love it, it’s great. It’s nice to do something different.

“Unfortunately, or fortunately, I’m known for my hair. So this has really cranked up a lot of people, they don’t know how to embrace it. Either they love it or they hate it.’

“I like it,” he exclaimed, advising others to experiment for themselves. ‘Paint your hair, have fun. Blondes have more fun, I gotta tell you, it’s true. I’m in Italy and I drive race cars. So I can’t complain.’

The film is set in 1957, as Ferrari struggles to save his company from bankruptcy, while mourning the death of his son, Alfredo, who died of Duchenne muscular dystrophy at age 24.

In an effort to revive its business and reputation, Ferrari assembled a team to compete in the Mille Miglia, a 1000-mile race across Italy.

Shooting started on August 17. Ferrari is expected to hit theaters at the end of 2023, just in time for the award-giving season.

Patrick is a huge racing fan.

He formed Dempsey Racing in 2006.

Its founder described it as “a collection of motorsport enthusiasts and professionals with the intent of bringing new talent along with esteemed racing legends to the pinnacle of global sport.”

Cycling is also on the agenda.

The Dempsey Challenge, which includes a variety of races for cyclists, runners and walkers, raises money for the Dempsey Center.

The Peloton Project producer set up the facility in his native Maine in 2008 after seeing his mother, Amanda, being treated for ovarian cancer. She died in 2014.

The Dempsey Center offers “free personalized and comprehensive cancer care,” according to its website.

The Dempsey Challenge: Patrick also focuses on cycling and raising money for charity through the Dempsey Challenge