Patrick chairman Jacqui Low is defiant on shares decision amid battle for club’s soul 

It was a revolution that started with a single, devastating death. It has subsequently been violent and divisive. It has looked like a battle for the soul of Partick Thistle. But Jacqui Low remains calm at the heart of the battle.

It seems to be over, except for the yelling, although there may be more of that.

The Thistle chairman oversaw the transfer of shares to the Partick Thistle Trust this week. This announcement did not signal a truce for some fans.

A supporters’ group, The Jags Foundation, argued that the award of the shares to the Partick Thistle Football Club Trust was “designed to marginalize rather than empower fans”. The row rumbles on, but Low believes she has fulfilled her mission.

The 55 per cent ownership of the Firhill club was transferred by Three Black Cats (3BC), the vehicle set up to pass on the majority shareholding from the late Euromillions winner Colin Weir. The fund now owns almost 75 percent of the shares.

These prosaic details give no hint of the conflict that has raged throughout the process.

‘That’s what he wanted. I have no doubt,’ Low says of Weir, who died in December 2019 aged 71. ‘If I were to justify this to Colin today, he would be happy with the decision to give the majority shareholding to the Trust.’

This is said calmly in an exclusive interview, where she answered all questions and sought to banish the explosive language about ‘financial black holes’ and ‘secret conversations’.

“The club didn’t need to be saved,” she says, citing audited figures that will soon show its robust financial health. ‘Three Black Cats is a private company. It had its obligations to Colin Weir to fulfill. That was its goal. It had to do what it had to do without sharing every move with the rest of the world.’

The story revolves around a possible threat to the club’s future, an untimely death and then arguments about the future of fan ownership.

The threat was identified in 2018 when there was an approach to the Thistle board to buy a majority share.

“I looked into it and, along with the rest of the board, I declined to approve the sale of shares if I was asked,” Low said. ‘I don’t know if we even got to that point.

‘Unfortunately, the majority shareholders at the time thought it was right for the club and removed us (the board). I sat out for four months. I went to matches at home and away. I have paid for my tickets.’

The deal seemed to fizzle. Then we heard a rumor that the club was advertised in the Middle East. I don’t know if it was true. But it was enough for the Three Black Cats (set up to enable Weir’s dream of a Thistle academy) to discuss the possibility of buying the majority stake.

Colin’s concern was that he did not want the club to fall into third party hands. If that happened, then the club’s future was not guaranteed. For him, he thought the fans who loved the club would never let that happen.’

The stake was bought by Weir, who won £161m in 2011, and a strategy laid out for fan involvement in the club.

“Then out of the blue Colin died,” says Low. She had known the benefactor for ten years and became close to him. ‘Honestly, I was shocked at the speed it happened.’

She was also aware of the task he had bequeathed to her. She was party to discussions with lawyers about his plans for the shares long before his death and was shown the relevant passages of his will before he died. She discussed them with Weir. “Colin laid out exactly what he wanted.”

There were laughs at the moments when Low thought she had been saddled with something to do in her old age. The tragic events of December 2019 proved otherwise.

“It’s been the longest three years of my life,” she says. ‘It has had every emotion known across a range of people and entities. If you asked three years ago what was to come, I don’t think I could have touched it at all’.

She handled a holding worth ‘a seven-figure sum’. She had precise instructions, but needed to find the road map.

First, identifying a vehicle to accept shares was a priority. But financial and legal consequences meant that it would be two years before shares could be transferred. In May this year, both the Trust and the Foundation were involved. What about claims for preferred status?

“We were very clear to TJF (Jags Foundation) on a number of occasions to be very careful how they presented themselves and their relationship with the Three Black Cats to the fan base,” explains Low. ‘We reminded them that they were not the preferred bidder until they were the preferred bidder. They never became preferred bidders.

‘We were very diligent in how we considered the proposals from TJF and the foundation. We were quite happy that if none of them met the criteria, we would have simply passed and waited for someone else.

‘We didn’t compare the two. We each took their merits and measured them against what Colin wanted to achieve.’

The Three Black Cats decided that the Trust met Weir’s priorities. These were the security of the shareholding and the impossibility of selling it to a third party; the understanding of the need for stability in the club; the enthusiasm to be representatives of the fans.

‘We were confident that they met all of Colin’s wishes and aspirations. Trust must now show the fans what we saw in them.’

There will be places on the board of the foundation. “We had TJF on the board at one point,” she says.

It has been a period of turmoil, although Low is philosophical about the trials.

‘Some of the things that have been said and done in TJF’s name, but not necessarily driven by TJF, have been disappointing,’ she says, referring to inquiries to sponsors. “There could have been consequences and any responsible entity hoping to take over shares would never condone such behaviour.” She insists the issue was just part of her working life as Thistle chairman. She points out that during the Covid emergency the biggest priority was to ensure the club could continue as the impact of the pandemic was compounded by a cruel relegation when the season was called early.

‘The majority of the equity had to take a back seat at this point,’ she admits. ‘As chairman, I have legal and financial responsibilities. I couldn’t override that to prioritize tab ownership. The club had to continue’.

She adds: ‘The reason Thistle are widely admired and respected by other clubs is because we came through a period where everything was against us. We faced a set of circumstances that if we had been a bad board, we might not have come through in the way that we have.

‘I’m very proud of the directors, the CEO, the staff, the players, the manager and the fans, everyone stuck together over that period. We came into our own and we showed professionalism, competence and capacity in running the club during that crisis.’

There is concern that fan ownership is not as strong as some supporters wanted, but Low replies: ‘That’s what Colin wanted. I do not have any doubts. We had very detailed discussions about this.’

Talk of ‘financial black holes’ and a ‘fight club’ annoys her. She disputes: ‘We have a club with a strong work ethic on the park and off the park. We are debt free and we can finance ourselves. Colin never funded the club despite claims otherwise.

“That’s partly why the Premier League is the goal,” she adds, with Thistle currently sitting top of the Championship. “We’ve lived on a tight budget and achieved so much, so it would be exciting to use a budget based on Premiership income.”

Has there been a moment when she has felt tired and dismayed by the controversy? ‘Does not. In it. Least.’ The staccato but strong utterance of four words is enhanced by a reflection. ‘This has been a moral duty for me. I believe in doing the right thing, not the easy thing. It has come at a price, but I have been guided by knowing that Colin’s wishes – explicitly expressed – have been fulfilled. It’s taken longer than I thought, but we’re getting there. We are in a very strong position on the pitch with the prospect of a better relationship with fans outside.’

The club will of course continue, and so will Low. ‘I’m not a quitter. Never.’ She has been strengthened by her belief in the validity of the result.

“It’s what Colin wanted,” she says. ‘That is, he didn’t think Partick Thistle was a failing club. He didn’t think Partick Thistle needed saving. And neither do I. It doesn’t.’