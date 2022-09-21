Patrick Cantlay claims battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour will be a ‘blip on the radar’

Patrick Cantlay believes the contentious ongoing battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour will look like a ‘blip on the radar’ in 10 years’ time as he admits he doesn’t get as emotional about the situation as some of his fellow professionals.

Golf’s civil war has left the sport at odds with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy seemingly leading the PGA Tour loyalists against the Saudi rebels with stinging comments being thrown around from both sides.

However, Cantlay suggested that the tense relationship between the warring camps will be calmed as he believes that an intervention could be staged in the future to bring the two sides back together.

The Saudi-backed breakaway has lured away top players and caused rifts in the sport

“It’s been so contentious and it feels like it’s just going to continue to be contentious,” Cantlay said at a news conference Wednesday, ahead of the Presidents Cup this week.

‘I would be surprised if there isn’t a joint intervention, because I just don’t know of any sport that has a legal broken sport.

“So I feel like if we’re 10 years from now, everybody’s going to be like, ‘oh yeah, that LIV stuff, I remember that,’ and we’re at least playing some of the same events as each other.

‘I think it’s funny that people are so concerned about it because maybe I don’t get as emotional about it as everyone seems to get.

PGA Tour loyalists, such as Rory McIlroy, have taken a firm stance against the rebel series

‘I could be wrong. I’m not saying I know there will be a meeting. I’m just saying when I look at every other sport, all the best players play together.

‘We had the American Football League, which disappeared, no one continued to play in the American Football League. There have been other things in baseball.

‘I just feel like at some point when you start looking back on it, people will be surprised to hear, “Oh man, that was really controversial,” because it will feel like a blip on the radar when it’s settled. Right now it’s very unknown.’

Since the startup parked its tanks on the PGA Tour’s turf, several big names such as Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Kopeka and Cameron Smith have defected, keeping the rumor mill spinning as to who could be the next star to jump ship.

Smith, in particular, had long been linked with a move to LIV before eventually joining for a reported $100 million signing fee.

Cameron Smith (right) had long been linked to LIV before eventually joining for $100 million

However, many reports have been incorrect about potential defectors, with former world No. 1 Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa having to shut down the rumours.

Cantlay stressed the importance of not getting caught up in the speculation and staying precise.

He said: ‘I think it’s important for everyone to be informed. For everyone, this is their business they’re running, so it’s really important to be accurate and up-to-date and not get caught up in rumours.

‘But they should at least understand what the decision is. Even if the decision to stay on the Tour is a non-decision, it is a decision.’

Jon Rahm quickly shut down rumors linking him to the Rebels’ LIV series on social media

The Spaniard took to Twitter to inform the account that it and its source were incorrect

When later asked how he deals with the incessant rumours, the American replied: ‘Just not believing it, waiting until we get something that’s a fact.

‘I mean, you hear all the time, “Oh, there’s a new top 10 player coming.” We’ve been hearing this sort of thing for a year or more. So until it actually happens, I don’t give it any credence.’

Cantlay will play alongside teammate Xander Schauffele in the first match of Thursday’s foursome on day one of the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow.

The pair, who went 2-0-0 at last year’s Ryder Cup, will look to pick up the first point of the event for Davis Love III and Team USA.