Patrick Beverley Opens Up About His New Friendship With Russell Westbrook In Los Angeles After YEARS Of Trouble

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook appear to have turned their past issues into a unique understanding, according to a new interview between Beverley and comedian Kevin Hart.

Now teammates on the Lakers, Beverley and Westbrook clashed when they were on the Rockets and Thunder respectively, as the latter tore his meniscus in 2013 when Beverley tried to steal as Westbrook dribbled to the bench before a timeout.

The then-Houston guard tried the same tactic a year later, and while Westbrook wasn’t hurt, he was completely furious and the pair had to be separated.

Beverley and Kevin Hart tackled a variety of topics in the hilarious interview.

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have formed an unlikely friendship on the Lakers

Improbably, the two are now friends in the later stages of their careers and even we had dinner together on christmas eve.

“I can tell you things that other people can’t,” Beverley told Hart in “cold as balls‘.

“And that’s the beauty of, when you have two guys that… if you only have two rams, you can only understand the other ram’s stuff,” he said, describing the pair’s shared tenacity.

Beverley, a three-time All-Defense nod, also touched on other topics in the interview, calling himself, Marcus Smart and Jrue Holiday the only good defensive point guards in the league.

Beverley named himself one of the few good defensive point guards in the league.

Hart also brought up the Heat’s Kyle Lowry in that discussion, which Beverley disagreed with.

“He defends well,” he said. ‘You only say that ’cause he’s from Philly [like Hart]’, Beverley claimed while also disagreeing with the idea that Lowry was a ‘strong guard’.

Beverley was also hesitant to give credit to the Nets’ Ben Simmons, who plays the perimeter at a much higher height than most of his counterparts.

‘He’s 6 foot 9, he better be [a good defender]! He can’t shoot, he better shoot!

Beverley also referenced her relationship, or lack thereof, with Chris Paul.

The two were on opposite sides of the trade package that sent Paul to Houston (and Beverley to the Clippers), with Beverley saying Paul “can’t protect anybody” after the Suns. they were eliminated from the postseason last year.

While the Lakers guard acknowledged there was a mutual respect between the pair, who have had some spirited battles over the years, he had some fighting words for him when he spoke with Hart.

“Every time I see Chris Paul it’s smoke. But that comes from all the things and all the success that he’s had in his basketball career,’ he said.

Chris Paul and Beverley have had some irritating battles in 21 games played against each other.

“From now until you retire, or until I retire, or until the bones come out of my fucking knees, I’m going to harass you every time until we’re done.”

Finally, Beverley addressed the emotions surrounding her departure from the Clippers last year.

Although he was part of the team that reached the Western Conference Finals in the 2020-21 season, Beverley said the organization offered him about “five or six million dollars,” which he felt was below his buying value. market.

“I felt like it was the last spit in my face when I literally turned this whole organization upside down and went to the Western Conference Finals.” I didn’t think I got the right end of the stick,’ he said.

Beverley helped the Timberwolves reach the playoffs against the Clippers last year

Less than a year later, Beverley got a chance for revenge when his Timberwolves played and beat the Clippers in the postseason play-in.

After losing 109-104 to the Wolves, the Clippers lost 105-101 to the Pelicans and missed out on the playoffs.

“For us, even playing the Clippers in the play-in, it’s like a championship game to me.”

Beverley is averaging 5.7 points in 26.9 minutes per game this season for the Lakers.

You can now watch all Cold As Balls season 7 episodes on LOL Network YouTube channel. Past guests this season include Allen Iverson, Dwight Howard, Austin Ekeler, John Wall, and Kelsey Plum.