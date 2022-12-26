Patrick and Brittany Mahomes celebrate the first Christmas since the birth of their newborn son last month

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany celebrated their first Christmas as a family of four, less than a month after the birth of their second child, a baby named after them.

While celebrating the holidays at home, the mother-of-two shared a sweet slideshow with her youngest son, Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III, and one-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

‘Merry Christmas from the Mahomes❤️’, the 27-year-old certified personal trainer captioned two professional portraitswith her newborn who was wearing a red Santa hat.

Happy couple: Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany celebrated their first Christmas as a family of four, less than a month after the birth of their second child, a baby named after them.

On her Instagram story, Brittany posted numerous festive snaps, in which she and her handsome man smiled as they snuggled in matching pajamas with their oldest son.

Another image showed the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback planting a sweet kiss on Brittany’s cheek as she beamed at the camera.

As his little girl opened the presents, Patrick helped her unwrap a gift while she sat in a small white chair in front of a fireplace adorned with fluffy stockings.

Too cute! While celebrating the holidays at home, the mother-of-two shared a sweet photo slideshow with her youngest son, Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III, and her one-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

The high school sweethearts, who tied the knot during a lavish Hawaiian ceremony in March after nearly a decade of dating, dined on beef, macaroni and cheese and rolls.

For the occasion, they dressed their baby in a cute onesie, which read, ‘My First Christmas’ across the back in italics.

In late May, Patrick and Brittany announced they were expecting a second child, with the caption simply reading, ‘Round 2!’

Doting Dad: As his daughter opened the presents, Patrick helped her unwrap a gift while sitting in a small white chair in front of a fireplace adorned with fluffy stockings.

Special: For the occasion, they dressed their baby in a cute onesie, which read, ‘My First Christmas’ on the back in italics.

The couple were pictured with their daughter Sterling Skye, who was holding a sign reading: ‘Big sis homework coming soon’.

In June, they revealed the gender of their baby with an enchanting video of them shooting blue water out of squirt guns.

The couple began dating in 2011 in Texas and continued dating through high school and stayed together despite going to different colleges.

Handsome: Patrick wore a pair of red checkered pajamas

Yummy: The high school sweethearts, who tied the knot during a lavish Hawaiian ceremony in March after nearly a decade of dating, dined on beef, mac and cheese and rolls for dinner

Patrick attended Texas Tech University while Matthews attended the University of Texas at Tyler where he played soccer.

Mahomes proposed to Matthews on September 1, 2020 in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium, the same day he received his Super Bowl ring.

The couple announced later that month that they were expecting their first child, with daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes born in February 2021.

They were married a month later in Hawaii before spending the summer traveling with their daughter.

First snap: Last month, they shared the first image of their second child.

Announcement: The happy couple first announced their second child in late May, with the caption simply saying, ‘Round 2!’

Mahomes was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, serving as Alex Smith’s backup quarterback for most of his rookie year.

He was promoted to a starter in 2018, where he led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game when he was named the NFL MVP in his first full year as a starter.

Just a year later, in 2019, he led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory since 1970 and signed a massive ten-year extension worth $477 million in 2020.