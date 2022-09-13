Patricia Arquette makes a political statement with a ‘bans off our bodies’ clutch at the Emmys in LA

Advertisement

Patricia Arquette made a political statement when she stuck to a “forbidden on our bodies” pairing Monday night at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

When she arrived on the red carpet and linked her longtime boyfriend Eric White, the 54-year-old Boyhood star looked absolutely incredible in a deep black dress and diamond stud earrings as she subtly stood up for abortion rights after Roe v. Wade was quashed. three months ago.

Her handsome partner, whom she first rumored to be in 2014, looked smart in a navy blue tuxedo, white shirt and black bow tie.

On June 24, after the US Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion, the True Romance actress tweeted that reversing the five-decade-old decision was an “absolute disaster.”

‘From giving people the right to bear arms to taking away women’s autonomy over their own bodies. We weren’t reactive, we saw it coming,” she wrote on Twitter.

During a recent interview with The New Yorker prior to the verdict, the Severance actress reflected on how “the same people who have been discriminated against in the past are still being discriminated against.”

‘LGBT people are being stripped of their rights, and black people are being given the right to vote. Clinics are drying up in predominantly black neighborhoods. And women’s rights, for sure,” she continued.

The Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress, who previously used her acceptance speeches at awards shows to advocate for equal pay and universal rights, even appeared before Congress in 2019 to show support for the Equal Rights amendment.

The artist called “a tidal wave in this country” to introduce the amendment, which would legally protect women from gender discrimination.

“Women are rioting by the millions and say they will not be sexually abused, they will not be paid less, they will not be treated as inhumane and their voices will be heard,” the actress said. Huffington Post.

Arquette made a famous Oscar acceptance speech in 2015 calling for equal pay for women.

“To every woman who has given birth, to every taxpayer in this country. It’s our time once and for all pay equality in the United States of America,” she told the audience as she took home the Best Supporting Actress trophy.

Her speech received thunderous applause, most notably from fellow Oscar winner Meryl Streep, who slammed into the air and shouted “yes!” called out. as Jennifer Lopez clapped enthusiastically.