Patrice Evra: Manchester City have ‘NO EXCUSE’ for more Champions League failure with Erling Haaland

Patrice Evra said Manchester City have no more excuses for Champions League failures after signing Erling Haaland.

Evra knows a thing or two about winning Europe’s elite club trophy as he was part of the Manchester United side that won in 2007-08.

The Citizens lost in the Champions League semi-finals last season to eventual winners Real Madrid, having lost the previous campaign’s final to Chelsea.

City signed Norwegian striker Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer after meeting his £50m release clause.

And former United defender Evra said Pep Guardiola’s side had no more excuses for falling short on the European stage after signing the 22-year-old.

‘He [Haaland] is a monster. He uses his physique, he is a killer in front of goal, he makes the right moves, he is sharp for a tall and strong. He’s like a cat,’ Evra said according to the Manchester Evening News.

‘He got them back on track and that’s why he’s a number nine and this is a real number nine. City won the league without a striker but in the Champions League they struggled, now I feel they have no excuse.

‘When they lost that final against Chelsea, Guardiola decided to play without any striker, now it won’t happen again.’

Manchester City’s Champions League campaign continues when they visit Copenhagen on October 5 after winning their first two matches.

Haaland’s impact in Europe has been noticeable immediately, with a brace against Sevilla and an acrobatic finish against his former club Dortmund.

Those goals came in addition to the 11 he has hit in the Premier League, leaving him five goals clear in the Golden Boot race ahead of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harry Kane.