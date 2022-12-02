Saturday, December 3, 2022
Patrice Evra enjoys Luis Suarez’s company World Cup elimination by liking a social media post

published: 20:51, Dec 2, 2022 | Updated: 23:17, Dec 2, 2022

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra liked an image on social media of Luis Suarez in tears after Uruguay’s dramatic elimination from the World Cup.

The South American side went out of the tournament despite a 2-0 win over Ghana on Friday, thanks to an injury-time goal from South Korea that saw them beat Portugal and advance to the knockout stages at the expense of Uruguay.

It was a defeat that left Luis Suarez inconsolable at the end of the game, in what was surely the 35-year-old’s last game at a World Cup final.

However, there was no sympathy for his former Premier League rival Patrice Evra. The former Manchester United defender was caught on social media with an image of Suarez feeling the pain of Uruguay’s departure for the World Cup.

The story of Suarez and Evra goes back to their high-profile duel in 2011, when the French defender accused Suarez of making a racist remark to him during a game between Liverpool and Manchester United.

The FA later found the Uruguayan guilty of the offence, suspended the striker for eight games and fined him £40,000, despite Suarez pleading his innocence.

Subsequently, when the teams met in the following season, Suarez refused to shake hands with Evra during pre-game lineups at Old Trafford. However, it was Evra who had the final say as United won 2-1 and the Frenchman could be seen celebrating victory right in front of the Reds frontman.

During the saga, Liverpool players chose to support Suarez by wearing t-shirts with the forward’s face on them ahead of a game against Wigan.

Uruguay and Suarez have had a frustrating World Cup campaign in Group H. They opened the group with a goalless draw against South Korea, before losing 2-0 to Portugal to see the Portuguese secure their place in the next round books.

They went into the final group game knowing they had to beat Ghana to have any chance of making the last 16, and despite two goals from Giorgian de Arrascaeta sealing the win, it wasn’t enough to see Uruguay through.

They finished level with South Korea, but exited the competition two goals short of their Group H foes.

