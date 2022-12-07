Patients who come off Wegovy pile the pounds back on in MONTHS

A weight-loss supplement that flies off the pharmacy shelves has to be taken for life, and most people put the pounds back on when they stop taking it, experts warn.

Semaglutide – sold under the brand names Wegovy and Ozempic – has become so popular in recent years that they are both facing shortages. Everyone from average Americans to celebrities like Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian reportedly use it.

They initially received critical acclaim after initial clinical studies showed users could lose 15 percent of their body weight in 68 weeks.

But one study found that patients gained about two-thirds of the weight lost by using the drugs back after putting them away for a year.

Dr. Christopher McGowan, a North Carolina-based weight loss expert, told DailyMail.com that using the drug for weight loss is a lifetime “commitment” — making it a golden ticket for big drug companies looking to monetize the American obesity crisis.

Semaglutide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) drug that mimics the effects of the hormone naturally produced in a person’s stomach and pancreas.

These hormones signal the brain not to eat. This reduces a person’s appetite and reduces food cravings.

It also slows stomach emptying and increases the amount of insulin secreted by the pancreas.

This can help a person manage diabetes – the original goal with Ozempic – and lose weight quickly.

Experts warn that a person will gain weight again after stopping the drug, as their appetite and food cravings will return to the old level.

It is taken as a weekly injection. The dose of the injection starts at 0.25 mg and is increased every month. At month five, a person reaches the maintenance dose of 2.4 mg.

In many cases, a prescription Wegovy for weight loss will cover. Some who have tried using the diabetes drug Ozempic alone to lose weight have had to pay more than $1,000 a month out of pocket because insurance may not cover the drug.

Dr. McGowan told DailyMail.com, “Starting Wegovy is really a commitment to stick with it,” he said.

“As soon as you stop taking that medication, your body will start trying to promote weight gain again. It’s a relentless process.

“It’s very similar to how we treat other diseases, like high blood pressure or high cholesterol. When you start a medication, if your cholesterol and your cholesterol improves, you don’t stop the medication. You stay with it.’

A study from the University of Liverpool, in the United Kingdom, published in April found that patients taking the “game changer” weight loss drug lost 18 percent of their body weight after 68 weeks of use. But after dropping the weekly injections, users would regain two-thirds of the weight within the next year.

The study, published earlier this year in the journal Diabetes Obesity and Metabolismfollowed 336 participants for two years.

Of that group, 232 received weekly injections of semaglutide – the base drug in both Ozempic and Wegovy.

The other 104 people who were part of the placebo group only lost about two percent of their weight over the 68-week period.

While this first half of the study demonstrated Wegovy’s remarkable effectiveness, the final phase disturbingly showed that it can be challenging to maintain your weight.

Mandy Sasser Fitez (left) and Ana McKenna (right) both plan to ditch Wegovy after reaching their weight loss goals

Rumor has it that Kim Kardashian used Wegovy to lose weight quickly to fit Marlyn Monroe’s famous ‘Happy Birthday Mr President’ dress at the 2022 Met Gala (pictured)

Participants who were on Wegovy threw off the drug the following year and continued living on diet and exercise alone.

After the 52-week period, their weight was only six percent lower than where they started.

This means they had regained 12 percent of their total body weight and two-thirds of the weight lost in just a year after dropping Wegovy.

However, not all users know or believe that weight loss is not permanent.

Two women DailyMail.com spoke to who are on the drug, Mandy Sasser Fitez and Ana McKenna, both said they’d seen success with the drug but plan to drop it when they reach their goal weight.

The drug also has some other drawbacks.

Some women who have used it report that they can no longer taste their favorite foods, such as coffee and ground beef.

Dr. Ed Walker, chief scientist at Plant & Food Research, a New Zealand government-funded institution, told DailyMail.com it could be related to how the drug is taken.

Because injections are given once a week, the body will have days when levels of GLP-1 hormones are significantly elevated.

This is unnatural, as the body only releases hormones when they are needed. The resulting hormonal imbalances can lead to strange side effects such as altered taste.

However, these side effects have not stopped the drugs’ momentum.

Wegovy is so popular that new patients can’t start it right now because the manufacturer Novo Nordisk couldn’t keep up with demand.

This prompted many to turn to Ozempic – which is just as effective – which is also now facing a shortage.