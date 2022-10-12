Patagonia’s grand gesture sends the wrong message about ethical capitalism

We need companies like Patagonia to set an example for what ethical capitalism can look like. Credit: Shutterstock



Patagonia’s Recent blockbuster announcement that the company “turned capitalism on its head by making the earth our sole shareholder” is attracting a lot of attention. It’s the beginning of a new chapter in a long and storied history of a company that, more often than not, has gotten the right approach to ethics.

But is ‘turning capitalism upside down’ the right move in these socially and economically precarious times? Patagonia will continue to operate as a private for-profit corporation, with a caveat: the company’s voting stock will transferred to the Patagonia Purpose Trust.

In explaining the move, Patagonia’s founder Yvon Chouinard said: taking the company public would have been a disaster. He said that “even well-intentioned public companies are under too much pressure to create short-term profits at the expense of long-term vitality and accountability.”

It’s clear that Chouinard has lost faith in the ability of companies like Patagonia to act ethically for the common good, despite the company’s history of doing just that.

Patagonia inspired others

I have long touted Patagonia as the paradigm of an ethical business. Patagonia sells sustainable and sustainable products, offers a repair and reuse program and robust environment and principles of animal welfare for sourcing materials. It also provides safe, fair, legal and humane working conditions at all production facilities.

We need good governance paradigms like Patagonia. By contrast, members of the Business Roundtable non-profitcomposed of CEOs of top US companies “working to foster a thriving US economy and increase opportunity for all Americans through sound public policies,” went back to their ethical promises one year after committing to a new model of corporate social responsibility.

The Roundtable executives have rightly concluded that focusing solely on maximizing shareholder value will not support success in today’s socioeconomic realities. But they didn’t know how to make the required changes.

What is needed are not grand ethical gestures, but companies like Patagonia that model a viable type of ethical business and make meaningful commitments on ethics without alienating managers and customers.

Avoiding Call Stoppers

In a recently published article in the Business Ethics Magazine my colleague and I looked to American pragmatist Richard Rorty for ethical guidance. Rorty explained that morality only begins when controversy arises, and moral dilemmas are resolved by how we justify our ethical positions.

Rorty warns of what he calls conversation-stoppers. The argument that there is no hope for shareholder capitalism is an example of a conversation starter that prevents us from making meaningful progress. Sometimes even the best moral arguments risk backfire. We shouldn’t stop conversations about ethical capitalism – we should start them.

Rather than grand gestures like Patagonia’s recent move, we should be committed to managing stakeholders in a way that narrows the gap between us and them. It is a mistake for managers of publicly traded companies to see their shareholders as part of the ‘us’ when all other stakeholders are the less important ‘them’. And it is equally problematic for those who put ethics first to view public corporations as part of a hopelessly immoral “they.”

We must strive for harm reduction in our business activities and work to: social mobility for all our stakeholders. These are things Patagonia does well that other companies can learn from.

Difficulty staying on track

A recent scandal involving John Deere illustrates how difficult it is for companies to be truly socially responsible. As in Patagonia, John Deere has also been: praised for its general business ethics.

The company’s current focus is on making farm equipment using autonomous driving technology to help the world feed itself. It transitions to automation in a industry faces huge labor shortages.

In 2020, it was revealed that John Deere sell tractors that farmers could not repair themselvesmeaning even the simplest repair should be done by an authorized dealer.

This seems like a foolish choice, as the company future is in innovation bound by its solid reputation, not exploitative a repair monopoly. The money this part of their value proposition brings in just isn’t worth the moral cost.

John Deere promised to make repair tools, software and diagnostics readily available to tractor owners by 2021. This has yet to happen.

Turning the Tide of Anti-Capitalism

In 2005, Richard Rorty held a pitch for business opinion leaders: Participate in imaginative projects to turn the tide of anti-capitalist resentment.

He noted that this resentment is “likely to cause social and political chaos.” He warned that if those in positions of power “don’t envision idealistic, utopian scenarios for the formation of a morally decent global society, it is unlikely that such a society will ever emerge.”

Chouinard claims to act in that spirit, writing, “Honestly, there weren’t any good options available. So we made our own.” But does Patagonia’s grand gesture bring us closer to a better society? Not in my estimation.

Instead, it turns business ethics on its head by telling companies not to even bother pursuing noble ethical outcomes. It is a message that undermines a broader push for ethical capitalism. By inviting publicly traded companies to question the value of even trying to do good, Patagonia may eventually give them grounds not to try at all.

Consumers would be wise to ‘wake up’, but real ‘transformative branding’ can still make a difference

Provided by The Conversation



This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.