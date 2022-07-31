Pat Toomey blasts Jon Stewart as ‘pseudo-celebrity’ and defends voting against veterans’ healthcare

Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey defended his vote Sunday against a bill that would have expanded access to health care for military veterans exposed to toxic fire pits, while accusing Democrats of using military personnel as political pawns.

He also seemed to be targeting comedian and activist Jon Stewart, who singled out Toomey in his criticism of the GOP lawmakers responsible for sinking the legislation last week.

The PACT Act is intended to help veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances in Iraq and Afghanistan and now suffer from a range of health problems, ranging from asthma to deadly cancers.

It made it to the Senate by an overwhelming 84 to 14 vote in June, but was forced back to the floor by a technical foul — where it fell five votes short of the 60-count threshold to overcome a filibuster.

Fifty-five senators voted in favor of the bill, while 42 Republican senators voted against. Three lawmakers abstained.

Toomey, who led the GOP’s opposition to the bill, told CNN’s State of the Union that he opposed the bill this time because of “an unrelated $400 billion outlay that has nothing to do with veterans and is not in the military.” veterans room. ‘

The text of the bill had moved spending from the “discretionary” category to “mandatory.”

“This is the oldest trick in Washington. People take a sympathetic group of Americans — and it could be kids with disease, it could be crime victims, it could be veterans exposed to toxic chemicals — draft a bill to address their problems, and then sneak in somewhere with nothing at all. what they know could never go away on their own and challenge Republicans to do something about it,” Toomey said.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey led the opposition that derailed Congress’ attempt to pass a bill to help veterans exposed to toxic substances in the Middle East. The Senate will vote again on Monday

“We were promised that we would be given the opportunity to offer an amendment to change this and then… it was waived.”@SenToomey explains why he and other Republicans blocked a bill that would help provide health care to veterans exposed to toxic burns. @CNNSotu #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/YsjOEXGctc — CNN (@CNN) July 31, 2022

“They know they will unleash their allies in the media and maybe a pseudo-celebrity to make false accusations to try and get us to just swallow what shouldn’t be there.”

He also said he was working on an amendment to the bill that he vowed “wouldn’t change spending on a veterans program by a cent.”

“My change, honest people admit, will have no effect on the amount of money or the conditions under which the money is spent for veterans,” Toomey said.

Toomey interviewed CNN host Jake Tapper, who sat down with Stewart several days ago when the comedian broke up opposition from the outgoing GOP senator.

Stewart continued his criticism on Sunday, claiming Toomey’s amendment is “basically about hedging the fund” during an interview on ABC News’ This Week.

The Toomey amendment does not change it from mandatory to discretionary. It’s still mandatory,” Stewart said.

“It’s about putting caps on it and giving it a sunset clause for ten years.”

Comedian-turned-activist Jon Stewart was furious with GOP opposition to the bill, accusing Toomey of trying to curtail the funds

He said Toomey’s amendment to the bill would do what a previous Senate did to the Sept. 11 victims’ compensation fund by setting an expiration date for the money. That forced sick and dying 9/11 first responders to return to the US Capitol several times since 2001 to lobby for an extension after risking their lives to save others.

“What Toomey’s amendment wants to do is make sure that our sick and dying veterans have the pleasure that our 9/11 first responders at Ground Zero had to come back to Washington, hat in hand, strewn with cancer, and through the halls.” of The Hill begging for money every year,” Stewart said.

Stewart said he would “absolutely” still support the bill if passed with the amendment, but was unsure when asked if he believed the bill would pass soon.

‘I have no idea. I mean, it’s all — this is so bananas. Nothing has changed. So I don’t understand it,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer voted in favor of the bill again on Monday.