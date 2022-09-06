Pat Sharp beams alongside his lookalike son Nicci on Instagram to celebrate his birthday

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Pat Sharp appeared elated as he posed next to his lookalike son Nicci on Instagram on Sunday.

The 60-year-old presenter showed off his youthful appearance as he posed with his 36-year-old son for a selfie.

The radio star beamed shirtless as he styled his dark locks to one side, while Nicci rocked a black T-shirt and a similar haircut and facial hair.

‘Twins’: Pat Sharp, 60, showed off his youthful looks as he posed next to his similar-looking son Nicci, 36, on Instagram on Sunday

Pat wished his “delightful” son a happy birthday and told him to “never stop making us all happy.”

He wrote: ‘We wish our beautiful son Nicci, 36 today, the happiest birthdays. Have a nice day with your girls.

“Never stop making us all so happy with your incredible kindness and love spreading far and wide to everyone.

Congratulations @niccisharp. He’s the handsome guy on the right, by the way.’

Family: Pat shares Nicci with wife of 36 years Monica (pictured) and a daughter who is now married, Charlotte Goldberg

Fans couldn’t believe Pat has a son his age, while others, including TV personality Lizzy Cundy, wrote, “Twins!!”.

Pat shares Nicci with wife of 36 years Monica, and a daughter who is now married, Charlotte Goldberg.

He rose to fame on the ITV children’s program Fun House and later became a DJ on BBC Radio 1, Capital FM and Heat FM.

‘Two peas in a pod’: Fans couldn’t believe Pat has a son this old, while others, including TV personality Lizzy Cundy, write: ‘Twins!! (very handsome)’

On Tuesday, the star celebrated ‘four decades’ since his first broadcast appearance on Radio 1 and becoming the youngest DJ ever at the age of 20.

He wrote: ‘On September 6, four decades ago, in 1982 at 2pm, I was lucky enough to jump on Radio 1 and start my broadcasting career, doing Steve Wright in the afternoon.

“I had never done a radio show anywhere, not even hospital radio. At 4.30 am I handed it over to the lovely Peter Powell and while it was a great feeling I wasn’t really very good.

’40 years later and blessed’: On Tuesday, the star celebrated ‘four decades’ since his first broadcast on Radio 1 and became the youngest DJ ever at the age of 20

Youngest Radio 1 DJ of 20 years and can now be heard on Greatest Hits Radio. 40 years later and blessed to have had more than my fair share of fun on radio, TV and playing live DJ sets in abundance.

“It’s busier than ever as I prepare to turn 61 next month. If you’ve ever listened, I thank you and if you’re still listening… then I thank you even more.

“See you over the weekend for the top ten at ten and my next set of gigs.”