Pat Sajak dubbed ‘MAGA Fascist’ after daring to take a grinning photo with Marjorie Taylor Greene

Pat Sajak, a longtime presenter of the Wheel of Fortune, has been labeled a Nazi by the radical left after he was portrayed alongside two prominent conservatives – days after hinting that he would soon be withdrawing from the famed program.

The undated photo, apparently taken earlier this month, shows the 75-year-old TV fanatic being flanked by the Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) reporter Bryan Glenn.

RSBN is known for promoting right-wing views, and Greene has been criticized for similar conservative sentiments among other things, and has been famously outspoken on issues related to the Second and First Amendments, among others.

Sajak, meanwhile – who divides his time between his homes in Maryland and Los Angeles – is a Republican, but is decidedly more moderate, because he a self-proclaimed climate change skeptic and member of the board of a conservative publishing house that published works by the likes of Rush Limbaugh and Anne Coulter.

Despite these divisions, Sajak – who has chaired the Wheel of Fortune for more than four decades and is an outspoken conservative – has largely remained. apolitical, focusing on his guest duties in his declining years.

However, as the aforementioned photo started circulating this weekend, showing a grinning Sajak with Greene and the reporter by his side, a slew of triggered liberals emerged from the figurative woodwork to express their disdain for the aging icon. .

The photo provoked a series of serious reactions, including accusations that Sajak is keeping company with Nazis and being a ‘MAGA fascist’.

Sajak has yet to address the many claims emanating from the photo, which was shared by Patriot Takes, an anonymous social media account that claims to monitor and denounce “right-wing extremism and other threats to democracy.” set.

The barrage of accusations — and sometimes insults — came from members of academia, the media, and even a former political candidate, most pointing to Greene’s beliefs when he labeled Sajak an enemy of American democracy.

“First Chuck Woolery. Now Pat Sajak. Are all game show hosts garbage?’ Temple University Professor Marc Lamont Hill tweeted Sunday shortly after the photo surfaced, referring to the original host of Wheel of Fortune, who came under fire in 2020 for comments highlighting the dangers of COVID-19.

Diana Gonzalez, director of media relations at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine, wrote that she will no longer watch “Wheel of Fortune” because of the photo.

She tweeted: ‘The company you have is quite unfortunate @patsajak. (Sic) Will change the channel when you turn the wheel.’

none of the opponents has explicitly expressed doubts about Georgia’s representative Greene, a self-proclaimed “Christian nationalist” who has been vocal in protecting Americans’ right to bear arms and against pandemic-related lockdowns and restrictions

Former US House of Representatives candidate Johnny Akzam, meanwhile, wrote that he was not surprised by the alleged disclosure the snapshot provided. He claimed that the talk show host’s being a “raging conservative” is well known.

‘This is not news. Pat Sajak is known to be an avid conservative. Watch the show, don’t watch the show, but he’s about to retire and you’re more than half my life late,” wrote Akzam, an outspoken Democrat.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Jeremy Newberger, a Jewish filmmaker who has made films in support of the Zionist Israel movement, referred to Greene—then Sajak—as Nazis, writing, “It’s time to stop normalizing Nazi garbage.”

The liberal fake news website Palmer Report — notorious for making unsubstantiated or false claims on topics like Donald Trump and Russia — called on Sajak to “explain why he took a picture with Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

“If she came up to him at a restaurant and asked for a photo and he was polite, that’s one thing,” a tweet read from the organization’s social media account. “But if he really supports the objectively evil Greene, he should be fired,” it added.

Sajak, meanwhile, has made no secret of his somewhat conservative beliefs, being an open Republican and a believer in American — and family — values. He has two adult children, ages 27 and 31, and has been married to his wife Lesly Brown for over 30 years.

Earlier this month, Sajak and longtime colleague Vanna White, 65, extended their hosting contract until 2024 – with Sajak saying earlier this week that this could potentially be his last run.

Wheel of Fortune, a game in which the blonde bombshell White changes letters after participants spin a wheel and guess letters for words or phrases, airs weekdays at 7 p.m. ET.