Pat Cummins and his new bride Becky Boston celebrate their marriage

Pat Cummins and Becky Boston walked down the aisle in Byron Bay on Friday.

And on Monday, the pair each shared a wedding photo to their Instagram accounts, to celebrate their wedding.

“Just Married,” Pat, 29, proudly wrote in the caption next to the image of the couple holding hands, adding a white heart emoji.

Becky, 31, posted the same photo, captioned “29.07.22” and featuring a white heart.

The glamorous couple said ‘I do’ on Friday at the luxurious Chateau Du Soleil in the hinterland of Byron Bay.

Becky was gorgeous in a flowing white dress with a sleeveless design and a full skirt, as well as a long train.

Pat opted for a traditional black tuxedo and white shirt, along with a black bow tie.

The wedding was a star-studded affair, with comedian Andy Lee and his girlfriend Bec Harding among those in attendance.

The location is the same where Hollywood superstar Matt Damon stayed during his January Covid isolation.

The sprawling Byron Bay residence is described as a modern castle.

Located on the edge of Byron Bay, the Airbnb features a pool, tennis court and four bedrooms.

With the price set at $7,000 per night, it costs a pretty penny to use the location.

The beautiful property also offers panoramic ocean views, as well as expertly maintained gardens complete with stone sculptures, hedges and an extravagant fountain.

The couple, who met in 2013, announced their engagement in June 2020.

Their wedding plans were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

They welcomed son Albie, nine months old, in October last year, with Pat tweeting that he was “more than in love” with the boy.

“It worked, I still can’t believe we made this little person,” model interior designer Becky posted online at the time.