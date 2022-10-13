Pastrnak has a goal and three assists as Bruins handily beat Capitals

WASHINGTON — David Pastrnak had a goal and three assists, captain Patrice Bergeron scored and the Boston Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday night.

Pastrnak assisted Bergeron’s goal with a power play with the first shot that turned into a juicy rebound and set up Taylor Hall with a perfect pass into the center of the ice to put Boston at 3-0. Washington scored twice before Pastrnak took the shot that became David Krejci’s sealing goal with 3:43 to go.

Krejci also had two assists on his return to the NHL after playing in his native Czech Republic last season and participating in the Olympics. His return to North America coincided with Bergeron’s return for a 19th season in which he got off to a good start by scoring his 401st goal in his career.

Jim Montgomery won his Bruins coaching debut, his first game behind the bench as NHL head coach since December 7, 2019, with the Dallas Stars, who fired him for unprofessional conduct. He sought and received help for alcohol abuse, spent time as an assistant in St. Louis, and gets another chance at Boston.

Montgomery inherited the job from Bruce Cassidy knowing he would be injured for a significant period at the start of the season without winger Brad Marchand and No. 1 defender Charlie McAvoy. After his team’s morning skating, Montgomery said he wanted to show the Bruins what we have, not what we don’t have, to start the season.

Mission accomplished in Game 1 of 82, at least. Linus Ullmark, who is expected to start rotating with Jeremy Swayman in the net for Boston, made 33 saves, including a flashy grab with his glove to rob Evgeny Kuznetsov early in the third period.

Darcy Kuemper struggled a bit in his Capitals debut, less than three months since he returned the Colorado Avalanche to the Stanley Cup. Kuemper conceded four goals on 29 shots, conceded a big rebound against Bergeron and was beaten by five holes on the ice by Pastrnak, Boston’s top winger who has a contract year and is already on pace for a big payday.

Anthony Mantha and Conor Sheary scored for Washington, who went 0 for 4 on the power play. Captain Alex Ovechkin, the active leader in goals in season openers, had three shots on the net but was kept off the score sheet.

COMMENTS: Hampus Lindholm scored an empty netter with 1:05 left. … Czech F Jakub Lauko made his NHL debut for the Bruins with number 94. It is the highest number a player has worn in the nearly 100-year history of the Original Six franchise. … Boston signed veteran defenseman Anton Stralman to a $1 million contract for the season. The 36-year-old Swede, who earned a job after attending a training camp on a professional tryout, will be eligible to play once his work visa is arranged.

NEXT ONE

Bruins: Host the Arizona Coyotes in their home opener on Saturday night.

Capitals: Visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night in the second half of a back-to-back for each team.