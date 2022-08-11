Pastor’s wife, 49, gets life for telling her lover to kill her abusive husband by shooting him

An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after admitting she asked her lover to kill her alleged abusive pastor husband on Wednesday.

Mother of three Kristie Evans, 49, will be eligible for parole in 2060 after serving most of her 45-year prison sentence.

Her husband of three decades David Evans was murdered on March 22, 2021.

Evans had asked her lover, Kahlil Square, to shoot her husband while he was sleeping, she testified at a hearing on Tuesday.

The married couple met Square, 26, regularly for threesomes before starting their own affair behind David’s back, where she asked him to kill her husband during their private moments together.

Her husband pressured her to have sex with other men, and that’s how she and Square got to know each other, she said.

Initially, Kristie only reported that an intruder had killed him, but was later released after confessing that the guilt had “eaten her alive” and was arrested along with Square in March 2021.

Her husband was abusive towards her, she said in court, describing him as controlling and manipulative behind closed doors.

She “understands that her actions must be held accountable, and she is prepared to serve any sentence,” her legal adviser Joi Miskel said. NBC News.

Kristie Evans, 49, is pictured on the right with her pastor husband David Evans, pastor of the Harmony Free Will Baptist Church in Ada, who was murdered on March 22, 2021

Kristie (left) and her and David’s lover, 26-year-old Kahlil Square (right), were arrested in March on charges of first degree murder in connection with the pastor’s murder

The convicted mother of three told news agencies from prison that her husband would abuse her psychologically and verbally for years.

David, pastor of the Harmony Free Will Baptist Church in Ada, is said to have called his wife a “frigid bitch” because she was unable to match his voracious appetite for group sex.

Once, when she threatened to divorce, he held a .357 revolver under his chin.

He would also limit her finances, she said, and physically abuse her.

Long, the pastor’s daughter, and one of their two sons, 28-year-old Zachary Evans, also described their father as physically abusive.

According to the siblings, he would smash the children’s heads together, lift them off the floor by their hair and have them clean the house at night while scolding them.

The abuse escalated to a point when the three children were placed with their maternal grandparents in April 2010 after reporting their father’s behavior to the police.

Kristie and David had been together since 1991 (pictured left as a young couple) and had three children. She and her family claimed her husband isolated her from her friends, restricted her finances and abused their children

Kristie revealed that her husband once held a pillow in front of her face while holding her arms, but she never reported it to anyone due to the lack of physical evidence.

Square entered the Evans home while David and Kristie slept and shot the pastor dead in his bed.

Square then fled and Kristie called 911, claiming that an intruder broke in and killed her husband.

Four days later, she confessed to her daughter, Brittney Long, that she had “begged” her lover to kill her father. She then went to the police and turned herself in.

According to indictment documents, Kristie told detectives that she gave Square the gun and a box of bullets and left the back door of her house open for him to get through.

Brittney Long, Evans’ daughter, said her mother felt hopeless in her marriage and ‘begged’ her lover to shoot her father in their bed

David’s mother, Jean Richardson, defended her son, saying he was not as controlling as Kristie claimed.

She argued that if the relationship had been so troubled, she could have left her husband, or sought help, rather than handing out a “death sentence” on her son.

Kristie’s daughter, who is now married and has a young child of her own, said she doesn’t know what eventually led her mother to take matters into her own hands, but she speculated it may have been a sense of hopelessness.

‘At least now’ [she] has some control and says that in her life she didn’t have before – as twisted as that may sound,’ Miskel concluded.