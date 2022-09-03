Pastor James Eric Crisp walked into police station to confess to 2019 Roger Lord Taylor murder

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after walking into his local sheriff’s office to admit he killed a man three years ago and then dumped his body.

James Eric Crisp, 37, a father of two, suddenly felt a pang of conscience and decided to tell the Monroe County Sheriff’s detectives.

Crisp was in jail after being caught on a drug bust in 2019, but before that incident, he did something that has haunted him ever since: He killed another man.

Due to his drug addiction, he ended up in a fight with 48-year-old Roger Lord Taylor, who died. Taylor’s remains were never found.

This week, Crisp freed himself from the burden on his head and went to tell the police everything.

“James Eric Crisp walked into my office of his own free will and confessed to killing Mr. Taylor,” Sheriff Kevin Crook said, writing with an air of disbelief.

Taylor was reported missing after his car was discovered abandoned.

In the years since his release, Crisp enrolled in a Christian drug treatment program and worked to get sober before serving as a pastor, teacher, and counselor for the same program that saved him.

While in the recovery center, Crisp had a life-changing encounter.

“According to his own testimony, he was rescued three years ago, was in a shelter, we sent him there, he is now a teacher and preacher in that program,” Sheriff Crook said.

“He made the decision to risk his physical freedom to regain his spiritual freedom and hopefully help close this case for the benefit of himself and the Taylor family,” the sheriff said.

“We’re glad Mr. Crisp got this off his chest so he can continue his ministry where the Lord planned it for him, but this doesn’t close things off for us,” the sheriff’s office explained.

“Detectives for MCSO will review this new evidence and determine if there should be any other charges or new suspects.”

In 2019, Crisp was part of a drug gang and was jailed after Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies seized more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, thousands of dollars in cash, ecstasy pills, marijuana, a rifle and a pistol, along with drug paraphernalia. .

The drug gang was one of the largest in the area at the time.

Crisp was charged with trafficking controlled substances and possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell.

But after his release from prison, Crisp entered a drug rehab program known as God’s House of Hope and soon began working there to help others.

After his release from prison, Crisp took part in a drug rehabilitation program known as God's House of Hope and soon began working there to help others and even gave an interview to a local TV station.

His arrest was announced on the program’s Facebook page after a woman suggested that his photo be removed.

‘No ma’am, we won’t change our picture! we are extremely grateful for the confession this man has made: God is in this story!’ the organization said.

Crisp has been charged with manslaughter and remains in custody on $150,000 bail.

He is now helping the police with their investigation, including the search for Taylor’s remains, whose own family had wondered what had become of him.

Several members of the God’s House of Hope ministry team spoke at Crisp’s bond hearing in support of Crisp.

“We know that God is a just God and He forgives, but we also need to take action for our responsibilities, but today we ask God for mercy and whatever steps we need to take to help Eric walk through this,” said Amy Coyle. , from God’s House of Hope.

Even Sheriff Cook seemed to have sympathy.

“As a believer I hate it for that man, physically he has to deal with choices he has made, but on the spiritual side you are excited about the freedom he has found to do this. And then you hope that through this process there will also be healing for the family.’

The night Taylor went missing, he and his wife had an argument and he drove from Alabama to Mississippi to chase her – but got lost in his car

Missing man Crisp has admitted to killing Taylor, lived in Alabama and drove to Mississippi to visit his daughter, Alyssa.

After his disappearance in 2019, she told investigators how he had called her to say his car was stuck.

“It was bad not knowing, not knowing where he is, if he’s okay, if he’s dead or alive, or whatever might happen to him,” she told me. WCBI that year. “It’s been terrible.”

The night Taylor went missing, he and his wife had an argument.

After the altercation, Taylor’s second-eldest child, Tiffany Taylor, drove his wife from the couple’s home in Lamar County, Alabama, to her home in Monroe County, Mississippi.

Soon after, Taylor left his home in Alabama to go after them.

“I understand my father had gone to pick up Kitty, got his wife back, and he was lost,” Alyssa explained.

After crossing state lines, Taylor texted his daughter to say he was lost. He was never heard from again.

His car was found a few days later close to his daughter’s house.

“It was thought he was trying to get to Tiffany’s house to get his wife,” Alyssa said. “There were a few footprints around the vehicle and they appear to have disappeared. They’re supposed to be my fathers, but there’s no way to verify it.’

Investigators then searched the area where Taylor’s car was found for over a week, but no trace of him could be found.

“To put my arms around my father’s neck again and tell him I love him, or to lay my father to rest and visit him somewhere, either would give me a great closing and a lot of comfort, because not knowing this is terrible,’ said Alyssa. “I don’t wish this on anyone.”