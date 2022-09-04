Pastor, 37, who was pronounced brain dead began to move his feet MINUTES before organ removal

<!–

A North Carolina pastor who was declared brain dead by his doctors somehow started showing signs of life after showing videos of his children just minutes before he was due to have his organs harvested.

Ryan Marlow, 37, suffered from listeria – an infection caused by bacteria – and had spent two weeks in a local hospital.

On August 27, his doctors pronounced him clinically dead, according to Ryan’s wife, Megan. His doctors told her that his illness had caused swelling in the brain and that he had suffered a ‘neurological death’.

Marlow was on special ventilator to have his organs collected and find possible matches as he was listed as an organ donor.

Three days later, on August 30, the family went to the hospital to say goodbye. However, when Megan arrived at the hospital, her niece said that Ryan’s feet started moving inexplicably when they were shown videos of his children.

Ryan Marlow (pictured right), miraculously started moving after being accidentally declared brain dead when he was shown pictures of his children

A follow-up CT scan showed signs of brain activity and Megan said her husband did not die, with the doctors making a mistake.

Megan commented on how close it was: “Literally the team was there waiting to take him…and I tell the nurse ‘stop everything right now’.

Marlow said her husband, while not dead, had suffered a traumatic brainstem injury and was in a critical condition in a coma.

But she made it clear: “He’s not brain dead, my friends. God has kept him here. He should be dead, according to these doctors he should now be in the funeral home.’

Marlow says her husband has shown encouraging signs, including his heart rate going up and occasional movements.

Her husband is both a Mennonite pastor and a piano technician who owns his own business.

Currently, Marlow is trying to transfer her husband to a new hospital, but the move has stalled.