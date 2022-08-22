Pasta pun tops list of funniest jokes at Edinburgh Fringe, here are gags that didn’t make the top 10

<!–

Each year, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival awards a prize to the funniest joke and gives an honorable mention to nine runners-up, but some of the corny one-liners don’t always make the cut.

A pun on pasta was voted the funniest joke this year, beating dozens of other jokes when the award returned for the first time after the pandemic.

Comedian Masai Graham was declared the winner with his joke: ‘I tried to steal spaghetti from the store, but the female security guard saw me and I couldn’t get pasta.’

Below are some of the nominations for Dave’s Funniest Joke of the Fringe award, which just missed out on a coveted top 10 spot.

‘Can you imagine a world without art and culture? It would be like living in Portsmouth.’ -Jess Robinson.

The Queen can hit a tennis ball further than any other member of the royal family. That’s why she’s our longest-serving monarch.’ – Maasai Graham

‘You must feel sorry for German cats. What about those who have no lives…’ – Iain MacDonald

Do crabs think people walk sideways? .’ – Olaf Falafel

I told my father a joke about my crappy childhood, but he just didn’t understand – you should have been there.’ – Will Mars

Graham said, ‘It’s great to see the Edinburgh Fringe up and running again, it’s my spiritual home.’ Pictured: Edinburgh at the Fringe on July 17

This year marks the second time the West Bromwich-born comedian has triumphed after winning in 2016 with his joke: ‘My dad suggested I sign up for a donor card – he’s a man after my own heart.’

Graham said: ‘It’s great to see the Edinburgh Fringe up and running again, it’s my spiritual home. I was so happy to hear that I had won a second time – I thought, ‘This is going to be a pasta joke’.’

Critics attended hundreds of shows at the Fringe festival to compile a shortlist, which 2,000 members of the public voted on.

None of them were told the names of the comedians in the running for the award.

Past winners of the award, now in its 13th year, include Tim Vine, Ken Cheng, Olaf Falafel, Rob Auton, Stewart Francis, Zoe Lyons and Nick Helm.

Dave channel director Cherie Cunningham said: ‘What a pleasure to be back in Edinburgh. This is Dave’s first Joke of the Fringe in three years and the quality of the entries was incredibly strong.

“It’s a fantastic top ten full of newcomers and comedy veterans, and it’s a pleasure to crown Masai Graham the winner again.”