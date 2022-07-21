Passengers on Boston train are forced to scramble out of WINDOWS after it catches fire

A train just outside Boston caught fire Thursday morning, allowing distressed passengers to escape through windows, with one jumping into a river.

The fire broke out for early morning commuters around 6:45 a.m. on an Orange Line train bound for Assembly Station in Somerville, Massachusetts. The train stopped on a bridge over the Mystic River when flames exploded from the front carriage.

“Assisted by MBTA personnel, about 200 passengers were evacuated from the train, but some people evacuated through windows in the first car,” said Joe Pesaturo, spokesman for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. The Boston Globe.

Passengers documented the incident when several people jumped out of the windows and onto the train tracks.

“Ladies, ladies,” a man is heard saying in the background of a video as several people push to get out of the window at the same time.

A woman replied, “I’m scared.”

Passengers were quick to jump from a blazing train that caught fire in Massachusetts. The fire broke out before 7 a.m. Thursday while 200 passengers were on board

Passengers waited anxiously to exit the fiery train through the emergency exits while others escaped through windows

Additional footage showed passengers queuing to leave through a train door while others lined up safely outside. A passenger was picked up by security personnel after jumping from the burning train into the water.

Staff who arrived to assist passengers saw the shocking scene unfold as passengers were evacuated.

‘201 to check. I see Medford Fire at the station. We are almost finished evacuating,” said a personnel supervisor, according to The Globe.

“I’ve got someone jumping off the bridge into the water, actually right now,” the foreman said.

A woman jumped into the river below the train when the flames broke out. A local fire brigade who happened to be in the area at the time tried to help the unknown woman, but she refused

Fire chief Charles Breen of Somerville told The Globe that the fire service’s boat happened to be in the river at the time of the incident and saw the woman swimming.

“The woman refused to get into the boat,” he said. “She got a life jacket and swam to shore…then she ran away.”

A resident who lives nearby watches the incident unfold through the window of his house.

“I looked outside and thought, ‘What the hell is going on in there?'” William Tauro told The Globe. “I look outside and I look back at the TV and I see the same shot there that I see out the window.”

The fire was extinguished and transferred to a yard to investigate the cause. No injuries were reported.

Thursday’s incident comes nearly a month after an Amtrak train derailed in Missouri, killing three and injuring 50.

Missouri officials have declared a ‘major fatality’ after an Amtrak train collided with a dumper at a public railroad crossing and overturned

The train collided with a dump truck causing the horrific scene as passengers were knocked over when the train fell on its side.

Passengers were 16 youths and eight adults of two Boy Scout troops traveling home to Appleton, Wisconsin, after a backcountry excursion at the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.

The scouts responded immediately by helping the survivors get out when emergency services arrived.