Passengers heading to Heathrow Airport face traffic chaos after road tunnel closed due to gas leak

Passengers heading to Heathrow Airport face traffic chaos after a road tunnel to Terminals 2 and 3 is partially closed to investigate a gas leak.

Emergency crews, including the London Fire Service and the Metropolitan Police, rushed to the scene after a gas alarm was triggered at around 1.15pm this afternoon.

Travelers are being warned to avoid traveling by road to the two affected terminals and advised to use alternative routes while the investigation continues.

Police said there was ‘significant congestion’ as firefighters put a ‘danger zone’ in place.

“The situation at Heathrow Airport is abysmal,” tweeted a passenger trying to get inside as the airport apologised.

Passengers queue at Heathrow Airport after a road tunnel in and out of Terminals 2 and 3 was closed due to a gas leak

A statement from London Fire Brigade said: ‘Firefighters have been called to reports of a methane alarm sounding in a tunnel on Tunnel Road East at Heathrow Airport.

‘A gas pipe running through the tunnel has been isolated and crews are carrying out a sweep to check for elevated readings.

‘Firefighters are working with airport staff and a danger zone has been set up as a precaution.

‘The tunnel’s extraction system has been activated and the tunnel is closed.

The brigade was called at 1319 and is still on the scene. Two fire engines and a fire rescue unit are present.’

Station manager Jim Berry added: ‘Crews are working hard with partners to resolve the incident but both tunnels are currently closed and there is significant congestion in the area.

“Please take this into consideration when planning your trip.”

Heathrow has advised people to travel to terminals 4 and 5 and then continue to 2 and 3 on the free shuttle service

The police and fire brigade were called to the scene after a methane alarm sounded in a tunnel on Tunnelvej Øst

Heathrow Airport confirmed that the tunnel to terminals 2 and 3 is partially closed while their teams and the fire service carry out checks.

A spokeswoman said: ‘There is congestion across Heathrow’s road network and passengers traveling to Terminals 2 and 3 are advised to avoid traveling by road and use the rail network and underground instead.

‘They can also use the free terminal transfer service from Terminals 4 and 5.

‘If you are traveling by road, please allow extra time for your journey. We apologize for the inconvenience.’

A Met Office spokesman said: ‘Officers were called at 1.15pm on Tuesday 4 October to the M4 near Heathrow Airport.

‘The Østborings and Vestborings tunnels had triggered gas alarms.

– The roads have been closed for safety reasons. LFB and Gas Board participate.

“There is significant congestion while the emergency services act [with the incident].’

Taxi company Addison Lee tweeted: ‘There is a reported gas leak in the tunnel to Terminals 2 and 3 at London Heathrow Airport.

‘ALL LHR drops and collections will be from T5, for now. Our teams are working hard to manage live bookings – please contact your driver directly where possible.’