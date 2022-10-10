Passengers endure 19-hour train trip from Detroit to Chicago

PONTIAC, Michigan (AP) — What should have been a 5 1/2-hour train journey from Detroit to Chicago turned into a 19-hour ordeal for passengers of an Amtrak train that lost power, leaving them without lights, heating, or running toilets.

Wolverine Train 351 left Pontiac Friday at 6 a.m. EDT. Some passengers were so frustrated that they got off the train well before it finally reached Chicago on Saturday, just after midnight CDT, MLive.com reported.

Amtrak has apologized to passengers and offered transportation vouchers, MLive.com reported.

The trouble started west of Ann Arbor. The train stopped there because of the power problem, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said.

According to 23-year-old passenger Katie Kobiljak, the electricity on Wolverine 351 went out when the engine failed. That also meant that the toilets didn’t flush.

“You could use the bathroom, but it was like using a port-a-potty and that’s not great,” she said.

Wolverine 351 was then hooked up to another passenger train that would pull it to Chicago. Kobiljak said a lot was stopped and started as officials tried to connect the trains.

The train again stopped near Jackson, Michigan, for a medical emergency and was without power for two hours, Kobiljak said.

Abrams said the passenger who requested medical treatment stayed on the train as it continued to Chicago.

But Kobiljak had had enough and left Jackson.

“So I was on the train for nine hours and only arrived halfway across the state,” she said.

A brake problem caused another stoppage, this time in northwestern Indiana, not far from Chicago.

Then there was another delay due to battery issues, Abrams said.

Then Michael Bambery, 48, decided to leave. He had boarded in Ann Arbor at 7:15 a.m. Friday. He arrived at his hotel about 16 hours later after paying $200 for a ride to finish the trip.

“No heating, no electricity and right now it’s dark, so no light,” he said. “They cracked glow sticks to give us light. The toilets overflow because you can’t flush these toilets without electricity so it smells awful. It’s really cold and there’s just a skeleton crew on board.”

Some passengers were able to open doors to the train and a few dozen got out, Bambery said.

“We feel like we can’t stay on this train anymore,” he said. “We’re not getting any information from Amtrak. Again, we are cold, hungry, people have to go to the toilet. It smells awful. And a percentage of people have acute anxiety symptoms and are screaming.”

Abrams told MLive.com that “due to the delay of the combo train, some passengers chose to disembark safely in East Chicago, Indiana and seek alternative transportation.”

“Despite our best efforts, there are situations where we have no control,” Amtrak wrote in its apology to passengers.

