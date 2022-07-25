Passengers at Dallas Love Field Airport in Texas hide under chairs after reports of shooter 

Terrified passengers hid under seats at Dallas Love Field Airport in Texas after reports of an active gunman.

The gunman, a 37-year-old woman, fired shots into the air in the airport’s baggage check-in area just before 11 a.m. this morning.

A police officer at the scene then entered into conversation with the woman by shooting and injuring her.

She was taken to Parkland Hospital while the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights at the airport.

“The Dallas Police Department is investigating and will update the media as information becomes available,” the police said.

Police are investigating the spot today after a gunman reportedly ‘shots into the air’ at baggage claim in the airport area

Passengers were seen diving to the ground in the alleged active shooting

Police are investigating reports of a shooting at the airport. Stock image of Dallas Love Field Airport in Texas

Police confirmed that the 37-year-old woman went to the airport restroom before emerging with a gun and appearing to fire at the ceiling.

The only injured person was the suspect, police said. They confirmed that the terminal is “secure at the moment.”

A witness, who posted a video of the chaotic scenes on social media, wrote: ‘What just happened?

“A group of people ran and shouted ‘Run’ and we all immediately took cover. Nothing has been communicated to us.

“Everything seems to be calm now. It was certainly a scary experience for everyone.’

Another eyewitness said: ‘There was a shooting in the air. People started taking cover and running away. Within minutes, the Dallas PD had handled the situation. I don’t believe anyone, but the shooter was wounded.’

