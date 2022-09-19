Passenger tries to SMASH plane window in mid-air on flight from Pakistan to Dubai

This is the moment a passenger flying from Pakistan to Dubai took out his frustration on a plane window and kicked it while they were in the air.

Police arrested and deported the man on arrival after Pakistan International Airlines flight PK-283 landed in Dubai from Peshawar on Wednesday.

Video footage showed flight attendants trying to calm the passenger down after he began punching and kicking the seats, alarming passengers.

A passenger flying from Pakistan to Dubai was shown kicking a plane window while en route. Video footage showed flight attendants trying to calm the passenger down after he began attacking the seats, alerting passengers

The passenger began behaving erratically after takeoff, asking to be returned to Peshawar Security arrested the man on arrival and deported him back to Pakistan

They shouted at him to stop after he damaged a window shutter in his rage, saying: ‘Don’t do this’.

He began behaving erratically after takeoff, according to sources cited in the Dawnand is asking to be returned to Pakistan.

But the plane had already departed, and the passenger only grew more anxious during the journey.

The passenger began to pray into the island’s missile while seated, causing the other passengers to become curious.

A video shows the cabin crew returning the man to his seat and removing him from the aisle.

The man was barefoot in both videos. He had a vest under his shirt which he removed later during the flight along with his Taqiyah (skull).

After he became more aggressive, the flight captain contacted Dubai air traffic controllers to arrange for security to meet them on landing.

The passenger began to pray into the missile on the island while he was supposed to be seated, prompting curious looks from the other passengers.

The security detail detained the passenger upon his arrival in Dubai on September 14.

The PIA management reportedly sent a two-man team from Islamabad to bring back the passenger after the crew got in touch to tell them about the incident.

The man has been blacklisted after the arrest.