Passenger reveals utter chaos of Qantas nightmare as flight diverted to Azerbaijan

A passenger whose family was stranded on Christmas Eve after the flight they were on was forced to land in Azerbaijan has revealed the extent of the chaos that unfolded.

On December 24, a Qantas flight from Singapore to Heathrow was forced to land at Baku airport in Azerbaijan after reports, the smoke alarm had been activated in the cargo hold.

Kylie Palmqvist and her family were on board the flight, having taken a 5pm flight from Sydney to Singapore on her way to London.

Ms Palmqvist was born in Sweden but has lived in Sydney with her family for around 12 years.

“About halfway through the flight from Singapore to Heathrow, my daughter told me that the plane was now flying the wrong way on the flight map, and she was right, although we didn’t hear anything from the crew for another 10 minutes. ‘, Ms. Palmqvist told NCA NewsWire.

She said that they were later informed that the plane would land in Azerbaijan due to the smoke alarm on board.

Passengers on a Qantas flight from Singapore to London are facing at least one night in Azerbaijan after a mechanical breakdown on the aircraft. Image: Flight Radar 24

“The pilot kept saying ‘safety first’, which of course is the right attitude, although to be honest the pilot seemed a bit wary from the very beginning of the plane,” he said.

“Landing in Azerbaijan was exciting, receiving lots of flashing lights, fire trucks and emergency vehicles, but I have to say the excitement ended there.”

After disembarking the aircraft, the passengers were transported to the terminal by bus.

There, they were told that the team expected to be able to check the plane and be on its way in a few hours, but Ms. Palmqvist and her family, as well as the other passengers, stayed at the airport for 11 hours.

“We literally sat in the airport with no information for what turned out to be 11 hours,” he said.

“I can understand at this point that Qantas was trying to decide what to do with 356 passengers, but this was the start of what I can now say was a complete miscommunication between the passengers and Qantas.”

In a statement issued by the airline on Christmas Eve, Qantas said they were reaching out to those affected.

“We are providing regular updates to customers on the recovery plan,” Qantas said.

After 11 hours of waiting with no information, Palmqvist said, Baku airport staff began manually entering passports into their system.

The plane after landing at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, Azerbaijan, where passengers sat in the airport for 11 hours.

“This process was facilitated by the use of a large plastic bag where each of us placed their passports and crossed our fingers that they returned.

“Getting our passports back was interesting, proactive Qantas staff and passengers calling out names and just hoping we were all being honest, which of course we were.”

From there, the passengers were transported to the Marriott Hotel in Baku, where they took another hour to check in.

Kylie and her family were stranded in another country after the plane they were on made an emergency landing. Image: Supplied

“We were lucky to get ahead of the crowd, it still took almost an hour to check in, but those poor souls that came after us, it took hours.”

He said the room smelled like sewage, but he was happy to have a bed to lie down in after waiting so long at the airport.

Despite the confusion and inconvenience, Palmqvist said Baku was a beautiful city and a place he would never have visited if the “emergency” hadn’t happened.

“We were going to make something good out of a bad situation and we enjoyed walking around town on (Christmas Eve).”

Also celebrating her daughter’s 14th birthday, Kylie said it was an unexpected surprise that she was spending her special day in a foreign city.

“He couldn’t have expected to spend it in Azerbaijan, he would have preferred to spend it in Sweden, celebrating Christmas and his birthday with his family, some of whom he hasn’t seen for more than seven years,” Palmqvist said.

Ms Palmqvist said that when they finally boarded the Qantas recovery flight, the staff, who had been in the same situation as the passengers, thanked everyone for their understanding.

“My biggest problem with the whole situation was that we only got a few texts letting us know what was going on. I know I woke up several times during the night to see if there was any information that there wasn’t, and it being Christmas everyone wanted be with your loved ones.

“They thanked us for our understanding and congratulated each other on how the situation was handled, but had no information on what would happen when we arrived in the UK, saying that people would meet us at the gate, which of course (they didn’t). they made).

“I saw a lot of distraught customers who just didn’t have information on what to do next.”

When they finally arrived at Heathrow after a long-delayed journey, they were faced with more chaos.

Ms Palmqvist said they had already missed two connecting flights and had to try to figure out where their luggage had ended up.

“Let’s just say my husband and I and our three teenage children were desperate,” she said.

“With tears in our eyes, we had to make a decision, try to catch the next connecting flight or go back and see if we could find our luggage.”

The plane was forced to land after a smoke alarm went off in the cargo hold.

She said she was grateful for the Apple trackable tags on her luggage, as she was able to track them to a nearby terminal.

Speaking with NCA NewsWire while they were still on their trip, Kylie said they still had a four-hour wait until their third connecting flight, and the family was still hopeful that they could make it to their final destination.

After finally landing in Copenhagen, the family had to drive another 3 hours to Gothenburg, where his family lives.

“After a 27-hour adventure, we arrived at 1 am and went straight to sleep.”

‘How does Qantas make up for that?’

On Christmas Eve, the airline acknowledged the impact of the incident on customers’ plans.

“We know this has been a significant disruption to customers leading up to Christmas, however we will always put security ahead of schedule,” the airline said.

“We apologize and thank you for your patience as we finalized recovery plans.”

Qantas has been contacted for comment.