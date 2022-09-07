Passenger is praised for refusing to swap seats for a family on a ten hour flight

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A single passenger who refused to swap seats with a family so they could sit together on a 10-hour flight from Greece was praised online.

take to reddit the user named u/Unlikely-Strategy596, believed to be from the US, explained that he had paid to be close to the front of the plane to be one of the first to disembark.

He said he was approached by a family of four who asked if he could swap places with them so that both parents could sit with their children, but declined when he learned the seats were 20 rows back.

The traveler went on to say that the mother “made a scene,” but he told her, “Maybe you should have booked in advance, or spent more money on tickets, so you could all sit together. This is not my problem!’

Many of the people on the forum praised the singleton for his behavior, with one writing: ‘You paid for your seat and you have the right to sit there!’

A single passenger who refused to swap seats with a family so they could sit together on a 10-hour flight from Greece has been praised online (stock image)

He started his post and wrote: ‘AITA (Am I the bastard) for not giving up my plane seat so a family could all be together?’

In the post, which received more than 9,600 upvotes and thousands of comments, the passenger explained that he had paid more money to be closer to the front of the plane.

He said, ‘So I traveled home from Greece today. The flight lasted about 10 hours and around this time of year it is extremely hectic.

“I specifically booked my ticket to be closer to the front of the plane so I can be closer to the gate when it’s time to get off.

In the post, which received more than 9,600 votes and thousands of comments, the passenger explained that he had paid more money to be closer to the front of the plane.

“Personally I hate to travel, so I spent a little more money to be closer.

He added: “As I got on the plane, a family of four came up to me and asked if I could switch seats.

“Normally I wouldn’t have a problem with that, but switching seats would mean going back 20 rows down, which would be an inconvenience for me and I wouldn’t get my money’s worth.”

But the family didn’t take the passenger’s refusal to move properly and according to the poster, “the woman said I was an asshole and just had to give up my seat so she could sit with her husband and kids.”

He replied, “Respectively ma’am, your travel problems are not my problem. I keep the seat I paid for.’

Commenters rushed to respond and overwhelmingly sided with the poster, suggesting the family should have been better organized

He continued: “She ended up making a scene and basically saying, ‘Wow, look at this bastard who can’t even move chairs so a family can sit together.”

“I said, ‘Maybe you should have booked in advance, or spent more money on tickets, so you could all sit together. This is not my problem. Grow up and get over it. I don’t move chairs. End of story! “

“I sat down, her husband apologized to me for her behavior and said, ‘She hates to travel, but if she’d given her the seat, it would have been easier in the end.’

“So, AITA for not giving up my seat?”

Commentators rushed to respond and overwhelmingly sided with the poster.

With a person saying, ‘NTA. If it was really about sitting together, why didn’t they ask people 20 rows back if they wanted the better seats in the front? They would still all be together.”

Meanwhile, another person wrote, “She just wanted a better seat than what she booked for free. She must learn to plan ahead rather than expect strangers to catch her.’

One commented, “This family should have talked to one of the flight attendants first.

“The airline has to keep track of who is in which seat.”