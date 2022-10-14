Passenger films 'non-stop' baby screams during 29-HOUR flight from New Zealand to Germany 

<!–

A passenger on a 29-hour flight from New Zealand to Germany recorded the incessant screams of a baby that dogged the journey.

Unlucky traveler Henry Beasley also documented his own deteriorating mental state as the piercing screams rang out for seemingly the entire duration of the 11,000 kilometer flight.

The musician of the band Balu Brigada sat a few rows in front of the baby banshee and seemed to take it in reasonable good humor.

In a video posted on his band’s TikTok account, he said: ‘Rate my 29 hour flight to Berlin. Strong start, unaware of the length and and depth of the distress he was about to go through.

“Kid’s got some lungs. Great projection,” he writes alongside close-ups of his own progressively suffering face.

A nasty tick begins to form in his left eye as he furiously chews gum with the endless screaming in the background.

He even records specific screams and rates them in an attempt to maintain his sanity with the caption “nice long here, 100.”

‘Stellar performance, incredible stamina. 10/10,’ he concluded the video, the plane in the dark and his patience long gone.

The video caused a stir on social media, dividing respondents between those who were outraged by the baby’s screams and those who sympathized with the parents.

‘Been there done that. It’s not fun for us either,’ one parent wrote.

“However, I’m glad someone didn’t videotape and listen to my child’s screams.”

Another said: ‘Do you think we enjoy our children screaming and others around us having to listen to it? Absolutely not.’

Meanwhile, one apparently childless user commented: ‘The rage I get just watching this.’

One user believed that flights should be divided into those with children and those without.

“It should be called flights with people who choose not to have children for their own peace,” said another.

Flights between New Zealand and Germany require at least one stop and it is unclear on which leg of the flight Beasley had to endure the scream – or whether it was both.

There has been growing demand for child-free flights, with some travelers declaring they are willing to pay more for the privilege.

In a 2012 TripAdvisor poll, a third of Britons said they would pay a higher price if it meant the plane would not have children on board.

And 22 percent of respondents also said a child kicking the back of their seat was a pet on a plane.