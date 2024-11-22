Passenger claims edge of plane window fell off during flight

The passenger also shared the response he received from a flight attendant.

He revealed that it happened while he was flying with Delta.

The anonymous passenger shared the shocking photo on Reddit.

A Delta passenger revealed that the edge of a plane window fell off during a rocky landing.

The frequent traveler took to Reddit to share an image of the broken window in a thread titled: Delta.

In the film, the frame of the plane’s window was seen on the ground, between the legs of the anonymous passenger.

The post was titled: “So this fell down.”

‘Pup, it’s not often that things other than Wi-Fi break on my flights, but this is the first time. “It fell when we landed,” the passenger said before sharing the image.

In the comments section, he revealed that he had told a flight attendant about the mishap.

However, the cabin crew member didn’t seem to care and replied, “Of course I do.”

Following the man’s confession, people on the web flooded the comments section and

Delta Passenger Reveals Plane Window Edge Fell Off During Rocky Landing

The man was sitting in the window seat of a Delta plane.

His snapshot showed a borderless window while the frame was on the ground.

He revealed that he fell during landing.

The Reddit user further revealed that he was sitting in the “emergency exit row” when the mishap occurred.

He noticed that he dropped it several times and that the first time it came off, he tried to put it back on but failed.

A Delta spokesperson told DailyMail.com: “Our cabin maintenance teams take these reports seriously and will take appropriate action to resolve them.”

People on the web flocked to the comments section and mocked the airline.

People on the web flocked to the comments section and mocked the airline.

One person said: “This would have traumatized me so much.”

Another user added: “Been there, that’s happened to me before.”

Someone else wrote: “That’s the premium airline experience.”

‘Send a complaint to the company! I hope they retire that old plane and you get some Delta miles!’ said another user.

Delta has been the subject of fierce backlash in recent weeks after a passenger shared a photo of the “atrocious” first class meal that made people online “gag.”

The other day, the airline announced that it would be partnering with a major fast food restaurant.

Delta announced its ‘sky-high collaboration’ with Shake Shack.

The new menu option includes a cheeseburger, fries, a Caesar salad and a dark chocolate brownie that’s meant to “reminisce” about the restaurant’s frozen custard called Shack Attack.

Delta has been the subject of fierce backlash in recent weeks after a passenger shared a photo of the “atrocious” first class meal that made people online “gag” (file image)

The meal will officially launch Dec. 1 on Delta flights departing Boston, as the company hopes to expand the offering in the future.

The catch is that only first-class customers traveling more than 900 miles will be able to “pre-select” a Shake Shack meal, which can be made a week before their flight, according to the airline.

Delta’s CEO admitted the incoming Trump administration will be a “breath of fresh air” for his industry after what he called “overreach” by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Airlines are irritated by consumer protection regulations imposed by the Biden administration.

And Delta faces a federal investigation into its slow recovery from a global technology disruption this summer.