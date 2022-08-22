Partridge Family star Shirley Jones, 88, sports a pink tracksuit in a rare sighting in LA

Rarely seen Hollywood veteran Shirley Jones cuts a sporty figure when she dines out with friends in Los Angeles.

The retired actress dined last week at Delmonico’s Steak and Lobster House, a popular upscale eatery in Encino, and stood out in a pink tracksuit, which she paired with a visor and sneakers.

The 88-year-old actress and singer found fame in the 1970s sitcom The Partridge Family, where she played the lead role of Shirley Partridge, a widow and mother of five.

Her career blossomed from then on as she starred in classics including The Music Man, Carousel, Oklahoma! and bedtime story.

In real life, Shirley’s family life reflects the happy family dynamics of her famous TV show as she has 13 grandchildren and three grown sons.

But in 2015, she suffered the loss of her second husband, actor and comedian Marty Ingels, after 38 years of marriage.

Her stepson David Cassidy, who starred with her in The Partridge Family, died in 2017.

His father was Shirley’s first husband, legendary actor and singer Jack Cassidy, and the couple had been married for 18 years.

Jack died in 1974, two years after he and Shirley divorced.

DailyMail.com can reveal where the rest of The Partridge Family’s beloved cast is now, 50 years after the show that made them famous.

SUSAN DEY

Susan Dey – Laurie Partridge

Following her success in The Partridge Family, Dey, 69, starred as Grace Van Owen in the 1986-1992 drama L.A. Law, which won her a Golden Globe for Best Actress in 1988.

She has kept a low profile since the early 2000s and, according to Shirley Jones’ memoir, “consistently refused” to participate in a Partridge Family reunion after the show ended.

She was in a relationship with co-star David Cassidy, but he claimed in his memoir that he broke it off and she cut ties with him.

Dey also reportedly suffered from an eating disorder while filming the hit sitcom, which may contribute to her refusal to participate in reunions.

She was married to talent manager Leonard “Lenny” Hirshan from 1976 to 1981 and they share a daughter.

Dey has been married to producer Bernard Sofronski since 1988.

DAVID CASSIDY

David Cassidy – Keith Partridge

David Cassidy died in 2017 at the age of 67.

Before his death, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with dementia and hospitalized for liver and kidney failure.

He was the lead singer of The Partridge Family and the role launched him into teen idol stardom.

He started recording his own music, leading to a successful solo career and five studio albums.

Cassidy continued to act throughout his life, but struggled with substance abuse and was arrested several times for DUI.

Cassidy’s on-screen mother, Shirley Jones, was his real-life stepmother after she married his father Jack Cassidy.

DANNY BONADUCE

Danny Bonaduce – Danny Partridge

Danny Bonaduce, 62, landed several guest spots after his role as Danny Partridge ended. In 2005, he had his own reality show Breaking Bonaduce in which he confronted his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.

The radio host suffered a health scare earlier this year, but is on the mend. He was stricken with a mysterious illness in May that affected his ability to speak and walk.

But in June, the radio DJ returned to work at KZOK in Seattle, where he co-hosted The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show.

He started treatment in April when his wife, Amy, first noticed that his speech was not good and immediately called for help.

Speaking about his condition, he noted that he “couldn’t walk, could keep his balance, slurped very badly and had trouble remembering anything.”

But in June he announced, “Great news. Monday I will be live on the radio again. I can not wait. My brain is still a little fuzzy, but that’s never stopped me — or the people who hire me.”

He has two children, Countess Isabella and Count Dante from his second marriage.

SUZANNE CROUGH

Suzanne Crough – Tracy Partridge

Crough played the youngest Partridge sibling Tracy and appeared on screen very little after the show ended.

Her last acting role came in the 1980 TV movie Children of Divorce, where she played Kate.

She led a fairly normal life and graduated from Los Angeles Pierce College, ran a bookstore, got married and had two daughters.

At a Partridge Family reunion in 2010, she said she was the manager of an Office Max in Arizona.

Crough died suddenly in 2015 at the age of 52 after suffering from a rare form of cardiomyopathy.

“Everyone thought I’d be the first Partridge to go. Unfortunately it was little Tracy,” Danny Bonaduce said of Crough’s death. ‘Suzanne was a wonderful lady and a good mother. She will be missed.’

BRIAN FORSTER

Brian Forster – Chris Partridge

Brian Forster was not the first to play the part of Chris Partridge.

He landed the role after original drummer Chris Partridge, played by Jeremy Gelbwaks, left the show in 1971.

He mentioned in an interview that he was cast on the show and said, “I remember being in fourth or fifth grade, dancing around to ‘I Think I Love You'” and all of a sudden I’d be on the show. , so I was pretty excited.’

The 62-year-old has remained calm since the show’s end in 1974, although he has appeared at Partridge Family reunions.

He continued to take up acting and even started racing race cars in California in the early 2000s.

DAVE MADDEN

Dave Madden – Ruben Kincaid

Madden is best known for his role as Reuben Kincaid, the manager of the Partridge.

Danny Bonaduce said in an interview that he owes a lot to Madden after taking the young actor in while he was going through family problems.

Madden was a Canadian-American comedian who appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show and had several acting jobs after the sitcom ended.

He had a recurring role as dinner customer Earl Hicks on the sitcom Alice through the mid-1980s.

Madden died in 2014 at the age of 82 from complications of myelodysplastic syndrome.