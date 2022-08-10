Partisan ideologues running Biden’s DOJ are shockingly quiet after Mar-a-Lago: JAMES GAGLIANO

James A. Gagliano is a retired FBI special agent and a PhD student in Homeland Security at St. John’s University. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund and as an analyst for CBS News Security and Law Enforcement.

President Joe Biden’s Justice Department remains shockingly silent 48 hours after FBI agents executed a federal search warrant at former President Trump’s Florida home.

Attorney General Merrick Garland must explain this unprecedented action – and now!

Simply hiding behind the DOJ’s policy of not speaking publicly about pending investigative cases will not satisfy the public.

The American public has lost faith in what was once known as the world’s foremost law enforcement agency. And as a 25-year veteran of the FBI, it hurts me to say it, but I don’t blame them.

Committed partisan ideologues in the upper echelons of the FBI and DOJ see the 45th president as more than just a politician whose policies they disagree with.

They see Trump as a direct threat to the republic and are determined to stop him by any means necessary.

The FBI agents who searched Mar-a-Largo are said to be looking for presidential documents in Trump’s possession that belong in the National Archives. But a knock-and-announce order to restore records is the enforcement equivalent of using a sledgehammer to kill a fly.

After the catastrophe of mistakes, missteps and outright partisan influence that tainted the FBI’s Russian collusion investigation and now this, there is a sense that the government’s tools of power are being unleashed on political enemies.

Trump haters shout that no one is above the law, and they are right, but no one is below it either, and the politically biased leadership in the FBI and DOJ seems only interested in applying the law in one direction – against Trump.

Just look at how other recent high-profile studies have turned out.

When Secretary of State Hillary Clinton used an unauthorized private server to store all the emails she didn’t want stored on her government server, the FBI didn’t knock on her door in Chappaqua, New York.

Clinton was given the children’s glove treatment.

Its top employees were given immunity from the DOJ for flooding the entire company. And Clinton showed complete disregard for these subpoena emails (some of which contained classified material), as her staff was ordered to destroy 33,000 emails and personal electronic devices with Bleachbit and hammers.

There was no federal search warrant in this case, just a helpless acceptance of Clinton’s feeble excuse that the missing emails were related to her daughter’s wedding planning or yoga routines.

Finally, FBI Director James Comey announced he would not press charges during his infamous July 2016 press conference, in which he curiously outlined where she had broken the law.

Even Comey himself got off easy with mishandling (leaky) sensitive documents.

Ironically, they were memos summarizing his meetings with President Trump.

The DOJ’s inspector general concluded that Comey provided sensitive memoranda, some containing classified information, which his surrogate then shared with the media.

The Inspector General referred criminally to Trump’s Justice Department for possible prosecution, but Attorney General William Barr declined to prosecute.

But if you were in the Trump White House, watch out.

The FBI considered using the Logan Act against Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Even though the Logan Act, passed in 1799 to criminalize unauthorized negotiations with foreign governments, was never prosecuted.

The FBI eventually accused him of lying to the FBI.

During my nearly three decades with the FBI, I pleaded with American lawyers to allow us to charge drug dealers, murderers, rapists and gangbangers with lying to the FBI.

I got exactly zero green light!

Donald Trump should never be treated like Secretary Clinton or Director Comey.

The hammer was the tool of choice.

The partisan ideologues at Main Justice and the FBI—a select few, you may have heard of, and others you may not know yet—master the levers of power and use them for political ends.

We know Trump had this material for a year, but the search took nearly three months before what is sure to be a controversial, polarizing and divisive midterm election.

Not to mention, one in which Trump has endorsed some of the most controversial candidates of the cycle.

The DOJ has explicit rules that prohibit prosecutors from taking actions to purposefully influence an election or to favor or disadvantage a particular candidate or political party.

It is impossible to argue that this event would not affect voters in November.

If Trump’s candidates lose, it weakens him. And if Trump is convicted of low-level crimes that are rarely prosecuted and unlikely to lead to jail time, he would still be barred from holding any elected office.

Goodbye ambitions for 2024.

For the devoted ideologues, the republic would be safe again.

Legitimate questions are still being raised as to whether our government institutions are as apolitical, impartial and unbiased as we might expect.

Whether the command was justified remains to be seen.

But if nothing comes of this unprecedented move, the complete erosion of public trust in the Justice Department and the FBI will be time-stamped “2022.”

We deserve an accounting – and now.