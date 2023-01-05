Part of Slack’s private GitHub code was stolen after a data breach

Slack has confirmed that it suffered a data breach recently, but has reassured customers that their data has not been compromised by the incident.

In a Announcement (opens in new tab) Published by the online collaboration giant on December 31, 2022, Slack explained how unknown threat actors obtained Slack employee tokens and used them to access private GitHub repositories.

