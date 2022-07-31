Part of Beirut’s blast-damaged port silos collapses

Some of Beirut’s massive harbor grain silos, shredded in the 2020 explosion, collapsed into a massive dust cloud on Sunday after a weeks-long fire caused by grains fermented and ignited in the summer heat.

The northern block of the silos collapsed after what sounded like an explosion, whipping up thick gray dust that enveloped the iconic structure and harbor adjacent to a residential area. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Assaad Haddad, the general manager of the Port Silo, told The Associated Press that “everything is under control,” but the situation has not gone away. Minutes later, the dust settled and calm returned.

The 50-year-old, 48-meter-tall giant silos withstood the force of the explosion two years ago, effectively protecting western Beirut from the blast that killed more than 200 people, injured more than 6,000 and severely damaged entire neighborhoods.

In July, a fire broke out in the northern block of the silos due to the fermentation of grains. Firefighters and soldiers from the Lebanese army were unable to extinguish the fire, which continues to smolder for weeks and release odors in nearby towns. Environment and health ministries last week instructed residents near the port to stay indoors in well-ventilated areas.

When the fermenting grains ignited earlier in July, firefighters and Lebanese soldiers tried to put out the fire with water, but withdrew after moisture made it worse. The interior ministry said more than a week later that the fire had spread after reaching some power lines nearby.

The Lebanese Red Cross distributed K-N95 masks to local residents and officials ordered firefighters and dock workers to stay away from the immediate vicinity of the silos.

Emmanuel Durand, a French civil engineer who volunteered to join the government-assigned team of experts, told the AP earlier in July that the silo’s northern block had slowed down over time, but the recent fire had slowed down the rate. accelerated and irreversible damage to the already weakened structure.

Duran has been monitoring the silos thousands of miles away using data produced by sensors he installed more than a year ago, and kept a team of Lebanese government and security officials informed about developments in a WhatsApp -group. In several reports, he warned that the northern bloc could collapse at any moment.

Last April, the Lebanese government decided to demolish the silos, but suspended the decision after protests from families of the victims and survivors of the explosion. They claim that the silos may contain evidence useful for the forensic investigation, and that it should serve as a memorial to the tragic incident.

The Lebanese investigation found that senior government and security officials were aware of the hazardous material stored in the port, although no officials have been convicted so far. The officials involved subsequently took legal action against the judge who led the investigation, suspending the investigation since December.

