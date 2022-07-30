Parramatta’s Mitch Moses to be missing for up to a MONTH and will require surgery on broken finger

Parramatta halfback Mitchell Moses is tipped to be sidelined for the next four weeks with a broken finger.

The Eels playmaker, 27, reportedly sustained the injury during Friday’s impressive win over the Panthers.

Moses appeared to damage his finger in the 31st minute, but was able to finish the game in Commbank Stadium.

Moses is expected to undergo surgery and may not return until week one of the NRL final.

Parramatta fans will be on edge in the rounds ahead with Moses not on the team sheet as they look to secure their spot in the top eight.

Parramatta halfback Mitchell Moses is tipped to be sidelined for the next four weeks with a broken finger

Moses appeared to damage his finger in the 31st minute, but managed to finish Friday’s match at Commbank Stadium against Penrith

Brad Arthur’s men take on arch-rivals Manly (away), South Sydney (home), Canterbury (home), Brisbane (away) and Melbourne (home) in a brutal draw.

With Moses absent, Arthur can call on his own son Jake to play in half with Dylan Brown.

If the youngster gets another chance in first grade, some fans will be quick to express their dismay at the move.

Arthur, 19, was booed by some sections of the home crowd at Commbank Stadium when the Eels lost to the Broncos on July 21.

He was also a target in May when Parramatta was defeated by North Queensland in a round eight match at Cairns.

Arthur played the pivot that night, with first-choice five-eighth Brown shifting to the centers with Parramatta having an injury crisis in their backline at the time.

With Moses absent, Eels coach Brad Arthur can call on his own son Jake to play in the half with Dylan Brown – a move that will infuriate some fans

When the Cowboys took a 35-4 win, Arthur became the target of social media trolls and his father was accused of favoritism.

The online abuse was so aggressive that it prompted NRL superstar Nathan Cleary – coached by his father Ivan at Penrith – to provide timely advice.

“It’s just prioritizing who you listen to, that’s probably the most important thing I’ve discovered and worked out,” Cleary said.

“If you listen to the trolls all the time and try to please them, you’ll eventually get nowhere.”