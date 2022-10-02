Parramatta skipper Clint Gutherson played the NRL Grand Final with a ‘BROKEN hand’

<!–

Parramatta captain Clint Gutherson reportedly played the NRL Grand Final on Sunday night with a broken hand.

The fullback was so desperate to help the Eels end their 36-year wait for a premiership that he took to the pitch at the Accor Stadium wearing fat tires on his left hand.

According to the Daily Telegramthe Eels skipper sustained the injury two weeks ago but was determined to play in the club’s first Grand Final appearance in 13 years.

“Gutho will downplay it but he has a break there and I think that was how much he wanted to win,” a source at Parramatta club told the Daily Telegraph.

Unfortunately for Gutherson, his bravery was not rewarded when Parramatta was beaten 28-12 by a peerless Penrith side who put in a near-perfect performance.

Racing from the blocks to take an 18-0 lead with just 30 minutes on the clock, the Panthers never looked back, becoming only the second team in the NRL era to win consecutive premierships.

The Sydney Roosters triumphed in 2018 and 2019 against Melbourne and Canberra respectively, with Penrith beating South Sydney 12 months ago.

Gutherson, who spoke to Channel Nine after the final whistle, admitted the crushing loss had been “disappointing”, but paid tribute to the Panthers.

“Look, they were excellent. We gave them way too much ball there in the first half and I think we made 110-120 more tackles than they did in the first half,” he said.

‘You can’t do that to a quality team.

We stayed in it until the end. It’s disappointing. It’s a hard feeling to explain. But that’s footy. Someone has to lose and unfortunately it was us […] Nathan [Cleary] he just put the ball wherever he wanted.’

However, the Parramatta captain insisted he was “extremely proud” of his team, despite failing to break the 36-year-old premiership hoodoo.

“It’s been a roller coaster for us this year,” he said.

“It’s everyone’s goal to come here. Unfortunately we did not get the desired result.

“But honor them. They were excellent. We have to see how they get their rewards now.’