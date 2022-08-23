Parramatta River body believed to be Xiaoling Li, woman who went missing from Ermington home

<!–

A body found in the Parramatta River is believed to be a woman who disappeared from her home in western Sydney yesterday.

NSW police said Xiaoling Li, 66, was last seen at her home in Ermington at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

When she was unable to return home, officers from the Cumberland Police Area Command began an investigation into her disappearance.

Shortly before 11:30 am on Tuesday, police found a body in the Parramatta River and although it has yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be Ms Li.

