Parramatta River body believed to be Xiaoling Li, woman who went missing from Ermington home

Australia
By Jacky

Woman’s body found in Sydney river looking for 66-year-old woman

  • Xiaoling Li’s body is said to have been found in the Parramatta River on Tuesday
  • The 66-year-old did not return to her home in western Sydney on Monday
  • Although the body has not been identified before, it is believed to be Mrs. Li. is

By Ben Talintyre for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 06:07, 23 August 2022 | Updated: 06:20, 23 August 2022

A body found in the Parramatta River is believed to be a woman who disappeared from her home in western Sydney yesterday.

NSW police said Xiaoling Li, 66, was last seen at her home in Ermington at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

When she was unable to return home, officers from the Cumberland Police Area Command began an investigation into her disappearance.

Shortly before 11:30 am on Tuesday, police found a body in the Parramatta River and although it has yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be Ms Li.

