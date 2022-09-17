Parramatta fans rub Canberra’s noses in it by mocking the Raiders’ Viking clap during big finals win

Parramatta fans have made the Canberra faithful even worse by mocking the Raiders’ signature Viking punch in the closing moments of their 40-4 finals thrashed on Friday night.

Leading 34-4 with seven minutes to go in the ‘sudden-death clash’, the diehards of Eels clapped in unison, filling the CommBank stadium with the sound of the famous Green Machine party.

Eels fan mocks Viking blow during Friday night’s semi-final against the Raiders at CommBank Stadium

Bursting out of the blocks in front of a 29,134 strong crowd at home, the Eels never looked back after taking a 22-point lead in 25 minutes.

“Well, that’s rub in… the Eels fans have a night out now,” said FoxLeague commentator Andrew Voss as the blow kicked in.

In round seven of this year, Panthers fans took Coach Stuart’s men out of their Penrith housing when the little Prime Ministers won 36-6.

‘Damn disrespectful Parra fans! How dare you steal the Panther Viking punch,” one fan tweeted after last night’s antics.

“Haha, their skin. Nothing in 36 years and trying to rub it in. Let’s see how happy they are after a trip to the Cowboys,” commented another fan.

In 2016, Michael Ennis ridiculed the famous Raiders fans during the elimination final, taking the Viking blow to the sidelines after the Sharks’ 16-14 win.

Michael Ennis pulls out the Viking blow at Canberra’s home ground after his Sharks knocked the Raiders out of the final in 2016

They will now travel to Townsville to take on North Queensland next Friday night in pursuit of their first major final since 2009.

“I’m proud of the boys and happy for our club,” said Parramatta coach Brad Arthur after the game.

“But the job isn’t done yet, we’ve got a big week ahead of us and we’re looking forward to it.

“Against Penrith we were a bit hesitant and didn’t play to our strengths, but tonight we were a team that went after the game.”

Eels fans pick it up with seven minutes to go and send the Raiders off by taking the mickey out of their rivals’ famous party

The only minor concern for the Eels is a headbutt to Mitchell Moses, who was ruled out with a concussion during last week’s loss to Penrith.

Moses, who kicked five from seven conversions and added a late penalty, soon sent a spiral-cut pass for Waqa Blake to waltz in untouched on the right with 20 minutes to go.

Mitchell Moses shone in the 40-4 win, scoring a try and kicking five of seven in Parramatta’s romp, taking them to the preliminary final against the Cowboys.

Only an escape attempt for Xavier Savage prevented the Raiders from being held to nil, as they trailed 22-4 at halftime.

“We weren’t good enough,” Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said.

“They were far superior and they were up tonight.

They had us early and when you have 30 to 40 percent of the football (it’s hard) to play against a team like that.”