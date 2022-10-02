Parramatta Fan Wins Best Costume Award with Biblical Tribute to Mitchell Moses

<!–

Parramatta fans have waited 36 years for a taste of the glory of the premiership, and for one devoted supporter, today’s grand finale is a chance to pull out all the stops when it comes to dressing up.

Brad Arthur’s squad enter the underdog betting flagship tonight as they take on Ivan Cleary’s Penrith, who has made it to the grand finals for the past three seasons.

So the Eels will definitely need some inspiration to cross the line at Accor Stadium, and a fan pulled out all the stops with a biblical tribute to halfback Mitchell Moses ahead of the game.

A Parramatta Eels supporter dresses up to impress ahead of the NRL’s grand finale

Fans came out in wrestling masks as the Eels look to end their 36-year premiership drought

But they will have to get past the reigning Prime Ministers and the all-conquering Penrith Panthers

This Parra fan, all in white with brown sandals and a cross necklace, has laid out her 10 commandments for her team if they want to disrupt the odds and beat the Panthers.

They are…

1. Thou shalt not wear blue without yellow

2. Thou shalt shout so loudly for Parramatta

3. You will play as a team

4. Keep the ball moving in

5. Honor your fans and your families

6. You have to pedal early

7. You Won’t Let Them Break Your Rules

8. You’ll be pedaling 40/10s

9. You will tackle, tackle, tackle

10. You will win

She wasn’t the only Eels fan to dress up for Accor Stadium, with a trio of supporters wearing Mexican wrestling masks – which may make watching the match trickier than usual!

The road to victory is sure to prevent Panthers star Nathan Cleary from having any positive influence on his side. Eel back row Shaun Lane believes Cleary Penrith’s quit will stop.

Supporters were in high spirits ahead of Sunday’s showpiece at Accor Stadium

Supporters wave flags as Parramatta fans look to inspire their side to a historic victory

Penrith aims to win back to back premierships for the second time in NRL history

“They obviously have a good system for protecting their kicker,” Lane said.

“He’s also quite deep and has a boot big enough to stand far from the ruck.

“So it’s hard to get to him unless you’re one hundred percent with your pedaling pressure.

“They clearly have an emphasis on protecting him and putting him in the best possible situation to get a good kick.

‘They often get the balls quickly before the game, often with (fullback) Dylan Edwards, which makes it very difficult to get kick pressure.’