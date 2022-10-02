WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Parramatta Eels v Penrith Panthers – NRL Grand Final 2022 : Live Score, Team News & Updates

Sports
By Merry

LIVE

Parramatta Eels v Penrith Panthers – NRL Grand Final 2022 : Live Score, Team News & Updates

  • Penrith takes on Parramatta in the 2022 NRL Grand Final at Accor Stadium
  • Stay tuned with Daily Mail Australia’s game live blog

By Kristy Williams for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 05:33, October 2, 2022 | Updated: 05:36, October 2, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Today is the day! Penrith will face Parramatta in the NRL Grand Final at Accor Stadium in Sydney to decide which team will be crowned the best of the 2022 season.

The Eels are trying to break a 36-year drought in the premiership, while the Panthers, who are looking for a back-to-back, are one of only seven teams to have reached three consecutive Grand Finals in the past 50 years.

It’s going to be a big day out in Homebush, in western Sydney, and you can keep up to date with all the news from the build-up and the match itself via Daily Mail Australia’s live blog.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Bryson DeChambeau Misses World Long…

Merry

A-League Star Delivers the PERFECT…

Merry

Liberty WR makes catch of college…

Merry
1 of 5,100

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More