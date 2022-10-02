Parramatta Eels v Penrith Panthers – NRL Grand Final 2022 : Live Score, Team News & Updates

LIVE

Today is the day! Penrith will face Parramatta in the NRL Grand Final at Accor Stadium in Sydney to decide which team will be crowned the best of the 2022 season.

The Eels are trying to break a 36-year drought in the premiership, while the Panthers, who are looking for a back-to-back, are one of only seven teams to have reached three consecutive Grand Finals in the past 50 years.

It’s going to be a big day out in Homebush, in western Sydney, and you can keep up to date with all the news from the build-up and the match itself via Daily Mail Australia’s live blog.