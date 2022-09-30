Parramatta Eels star Isaiah Papali’i reveals girlfriend HEARTBREAK caused by Covid pandemic

The omen to end Parramatta’s 36-year wait for a premiership could come in the form of a newly capped netball international who has never seen the Eels lose live.

Elle Temu is the partner of Eel’s back rower Isaiah Papali’i, who last week swallowed her tears singing the national anthem after winning her first cap for New Zealand against Jamaica.

Border restrictions enforced by COVID-19 and the fact that Temu, 22, has pursued her own career with the Northern Stars in the ANZ Premiership means they have spent little time together over the past two and a half years.

But with the New Zealand border softening over the past six months, Temu has developed into a good omen for the eel.

“I’ve been able to play three games this year and they’ve won every time I’ve seen him play,” Temu told AAP.

“He posted an Instagram message last week saying I was his lucky charm.”

Temu comes from a good competition line.

Her grandfather Stan Martin coached the Cook Islands and the Kiwi Ferns and is now a prominent player agent, while her father Jason Temu played for Newcastle, the Warriors and in the Super League.

“I’m not really critical or giving him feedback,” she said.

“But I know when he’s tired because I can tell by his body language.”

In recent months she has taken victories over the Wests Tigers, Brisbane, as well as last week’s preliminary overall win over North Queensland.

With that in mind, there is little doubt where she will be Sunday night when the Eels take on Penrith.

“I’m definitely going to get her to the game,” Papali’i told AAP.

‘She has her own obligations, she juggles with them and then thinks ‘how can I get to the game?’

“We’ve won every time she’s here, so fingers crossed she can hang out.”

The fact that the pair have both taken several sporting trips means that since they started dating at school in Auckland six years ago, they’ve hardly been in the same place at the same time.

When Temu finally got a move from Wellington to the Northern Stars in Auckland, Papali’i was locked up in Australia with his old club the Warriors at the start of the pandemic.

His move to Parramatta when no one else wanted him last season exacerbated that.

‘I only saw her once last year’ [because of COVID-19]said Papali’i.

“I can feel the difference off the pitch now and can look forward to things a little more knowing we are not being held back by COVID-19.”

Regardless of whether Papali’i fulfills next year’s contract with the Wests Tigers, Temu will likely remain in New Zealand to become a regular international.

“There have been a lot of hard conversations on the phone,” she said.

“I think it just goes to show that we really love each other to pursue our own things, but now we’re both where we want to be – that makes it all worth it.”

“When we’re 50 or 60 and hopefully with some kids, we’ll be thankful we did.”