Parlour urges Arsenal to tie up new Saka deal to avoid van Persie-style exit
Ray Parlor fears Arsenal star striker Bukayo Saka could lose if they don’t tie him to an improved deal soon.
The 21-year-old has been a key figure in The Gunners’ great start to the season, which sees them top both the Premier League and their Europa League group.
Saka has featured in every Arsenal game this season, scoring match-winning goals against Liverpool last Sunday and in Thursday night’s win over Norway’s Bodo/Glimt.
The England international’s contract runs until June 2024, but Arsenal are keen to close a deal as soon as possible to prevent Saka from entering the final 12 months of his contract at the start of next season.
Club legend Parlor is keen to see the Gunners avoid the same mistakes of the past by ensuring that the club’s stars are all on long-term contracts.
“We’ve seen it happen so many times at Arsenal, where people have switched for free,” Parlor told talkSPORT.
“Back in the days [Robin] van Persie – more or less free transfer. We had to sell it with one year to go [on his contract].
“[Samir] Nasri was in the same situation. So now you have to specify who you want to keep, who your future players are.
Parlor believes the key to maintaining Arsenal’s long-term success is to keep their young talents at the club for the foreseeable future, but admits that if they didn’t, there would be plenty of interested parties, such as Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.
“I’m sure there will be so much interest in Saka. All the big big boys will come in and try to sign him,” Parlor added.
“So sit down with him now, get him a good contract. Martinelli is in the same boat – they should try to get him too.
“[Emile] Smith Rowe just signed a new contract, I know he’s injured at the moment, but you have to try and get these youngsters signed up and believe that this club is going somewhere in two or three years.”
